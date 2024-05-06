Tom Brady's Kids Think 'Everything' He Does Is 'Lame': 'There's Nothing I Do That's Right'
Tom Brady's kids aren't impressed by his success.
Before the ex-NFL star, 46, took the stage to be skewered by his friends and former teammates at The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady on Sunday, May 5, he revealed that his three children don't think he's the coolest dad on the block.
"I'm just their dad, so everything I do is lame and, you know, there's nothing I do that's right," he explained during a red carpet interview. "But it's fun being a dad. I've got some great kids."
The former New England Patriots quarterback shares Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14, with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brady also shares Jack,16, with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers alum was a good sport about being raked over the coals at the roast, especially regarding his divorce from the supermodel, 43.
Host Kevin Hart didn't hold back as he joked about the demise of their 13-year union after he failed to stay retired. He also brought up Bündchen's new love affair with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
"Gisele gave you an ultimatum," the comedian said. "She said you have to retire or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it."
Hart then went on to sarcastically take a jab at Brady for not picking up on the chemistry between Bündchen and the teacher, 35. "You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach," Hart said. "Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"
Despite all of the shots at Brady, he provided a few laughs of his own. When the athlete got up to give his speech, he directed his jokes at Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when your fans are 14-year-old girls," he said, alluding to the spike in ticket sales with young females since the tight end, 34, began dating Taylor Swift in 2023.
"And in honor of TayTay, let's take a look at the Chiefs Eras; Terrible for 50 years, good for five. SHAKE IT OFF," Brady, who is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and the only quarterback to win with two different teams, stated while alluding to the pop star's hits.
