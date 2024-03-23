'That's a Lie': Gisele Bündchen Shuts Down Rumors She Cheated on Ex-Husband Tom Brady With New Flame Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen refuses to be labeled a cheater!
In an interview, published by the New York Times on Saturday, March 23, the former wife of Tom Brady debunked rumors she cheated on the NFL star with new flame Joaquim Valente before their October 2022 split.
“That’s a lie,” the model, 43, said of the speculation surrounding her and the jiu-jitsu instructor, whom she’s been dating since June 2023 despite originally meeting in December 2021.
“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” she said.
“They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family,” she said of the situation. “Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”
Bündchen — who shares kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Brady — pointed out, “No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship.”
As OK! previously reported, in early March, a source dished on how happy the celeb has been with Valente.
"Gisele’s in love and she’s not looking back. She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore," the insider spilled. "Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it.”
"Aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels," they added. "Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness and health and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common."
Apparently, Bündchen’s kids even gave Valente their stamp of approval.
"It’s so hard with divorce, but the kids know they’re together now. They really like Joaquim," the source shared.
"They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public," they continued.
As for Brady, he has yet to jump into another serious relationship since his divorce from the blonde beauty, however, the former professional athlete apparently hasn’t lost hope on finding love.
"Tom had a bumpy start navigating the single life after his divorce, but he’s doing great now," an insider shared. "The past year has made a world of difference. He’s embraced co-parenting, dating here and there, and he’s even made peace with Gisele."
"He cringes at the idea of being called an 'eligible bachelor,' but he’s open to romantic commitment,” the source revealed. "He even sees himself getting married again. He’s finally in a good place, and so is Gisele."