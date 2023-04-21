Nikki Haley Slams Critics Who Ripped Her Apart For Wearing Off-White Dress At Daughter's Wedding: 'Grow Up'
Nikki Haley is not having it after people attacked her for what she wore to her daughter's wedding.
The Republican Presidential nominee took to Twitter on Friday, April 21, to call out all of the naysayers who slammed her for allegedly trying to upstage her daughter, Rena, with her off-white outfit on her big day.
“This is why people don’t trust the media. Liberal ‘journalists’ spend their time harassing conservatives about outfit choices,” Haley wrote in the social media update with a photo of an email of a reporter reaching out to her for comment on the situation. “Grow up, @Newsweek. P.S. The dress was gold."
Last week, the former South Carolina governor watched her 25-year-old marry Josh Jackson in a romantic outdoor ceremony. “We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh,” she later tweeted alongside photos of the glowing family, with Haley wearing an off-white dress.
“Thankful for our sweet family and friends who joined us in supporting and celebrating them. Rena and Josh, we could not be more proud of both of you!” the politician continued to gush over the event.
“Did the mother of the bride wear WHITE,” one social media user penned, blaming her clothing choice.
“That was very selfish of you to try to steal her spotlight but given how much you want all the attention on you, it doesn’t surprise me..” a second person fumed.
"Why are you dressed like a bride at your daughter’s wedding?????” a third person chimed in before another user threw in, “Ummmm why the h*** are you wearing an almost white dress that easily could have been a wedding dress???”
The right wing leader is no stranger to taking on the people who have negative things to say about her. Earlier this year, Don Lemon put his foot in his mouth after he declared that Haley was "not in her prime" after she announced her bid for the presidency.
"I don't think you have to be 80 to be in D.C," the 51-year-old said when asked about the CNN anchor's remark.