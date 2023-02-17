'Tone Deaf' Don Lemon Attends CNN Staff Call To Apologize For Controversial Nikki Haley Comments: Source
Don Lemon hopped on a call with fellow CNN staffers on Friday, February 17, to apologize for his controversial on-air comments about Nikki Haley not being "in her prime" as a 51-year-old woman.
"Don jumped on for only 90 seconds to address what he said about Nikki Haley and, for that matter, all women," a source revealed to a news publication.
The television reporter insisted he didn't mean what he said and promised he would continue to fight discrimination against woman, according to the insider.
Lemon attempted to back his feminism by revealing some of his closest friends and loved ones are women, including Dana Bash, Erin Burnett, Amy Entelis, his mother and his sister.
After Lemon removed himself from the short-lasted call, some of his CNN colleagues decided to stay and chat, calling Lemon "tone deaf," it was reported.
One person even allegedly pointed out that it appeared the 56-year-old gave props to himself for proudly owning his mistake.
The conversation with staffers comes after Lemon was noticeably absent from CNN: This Morning on Friday.
While it seemed Lemon's lack of presence had something to do with Thursday's on-air chaos, sources claimed he had the day scheduled off before the incident occurred.
As OK! reported, drama erupted at the news network after Haley — who recently kick-started her 2024 presidential campaign — declared she wanted mandatory medical competency evaluations to be conducted for politicians over the age of 75. This would target both President Joe Biden, 80, and former President Donald Trump, 76.
As a response to the former Governor of South Carolina's age-related agenda, Lemon stated on the daily news show: "Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s, and maybe 40s."
His comments enraged his cohost Poppy Harlow so much so that she stormed off the set, causing Lemon to release an apology via Twitter later Thursday afternoon.
"The reference I made to a woman’s 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day," Lemon's statement read.
