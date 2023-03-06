Jill Biden Defends Husband Joe Against Nikki Haley's 'Ridiculous' Age Agenda: 'Look At What He Continues To Do Each & Every Day'
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden clapped back at GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s mission for a “new generation” of politicians.
On Sunday, March 5, the American educator joined CNN’s State of the Union to counterargue the 51-year-old’s desire to mandate mental competency exams for all politicians aged 75 and older that are running for federal office. These tests target both President Joe Biden, 80, and former President Donald Trump, 76.
The first lady deemed Haley’s age-related agenda to be "ridiculous," and raved about her husband’s contribution to the country thus far.
"How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelensky?" the 71-year-old expressed of the Democratic leader’s recent trip overseas. “So, look at the man. Look what he’s doing. Look what he continues to do each and every day."
The current president has yet to announce his 2024 campaign, however, he is currently the oldest Commander-in-chief to ever exist in the United States.
Trump, on the other hand, has already started rallying for another bid into the White House — and strongly believes Haley's mental competency test mandate is just another "ageist" strike against her political rivals. He has spoken out at recent campaign ventures, calling the exam "a dumb idea."
Despite backlash from both the first lady and Trump — and even sparking a recent controversy involving CNN anchor Don Lemon in regard to the agenda — Haley still remains stern on developing a younger era of politicians.
"We are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future," the former South Carolina governor announced to a crowd of supporters at a political rally last month.
"Ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past. We won’t win the fight for the 21st century if we keep trusting politicians from the 20th century," Haley said during her speech.
"America is not past our prime — it's just that our politicians are past theirs," Haley remarked back in February.