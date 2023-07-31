Nikki Haley Thinks Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump and Joe Biden Are Too Old to Be in Office: 'Need to Have Term Limits'

In addition to McConnell, 81, she also named Dianne Feinstein, 90, Joe Biden, 80, and Nancy Pelosi, 83, noting they need to "know when to walk away."

"We have huge issues that need new solutions. We need new generational leaders. We appreciate your service. We appreciate what you’ve done. But this is why we will fight for term limits. We’ve got to get it done in America," she stated.