Nikki Haley Thinks Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump and Joe Biden Are Too Old to Be in Office: 'Need to Have Term Limits'
Nikki Haley believes it's time for a change.
During the politician's recent appearance on Face the Nation, she was asked about Mitch McConnell's odd incident — in which he appeared to have a medical-related episode and froze at the podium before being escorted off — leading her to declare that there needs to be an age limit when it comes to holding a position in office.
"We’ve got to stop electing people because they look good in the picture or they hold a baby well. We’ve got to stop electing people because we like them and they’ve been there a long time. That’s actually the problem," the former governor, 51, explained on the show, according to RadarOnline.com. "You need to have term limits because we need new ideas, new solutions. We’ve got to have a new generation."
In addition to McConnell, 81, she also named Dianne Feinstein, 90, Joe Biden, 80, and Nancy Pelosi, 83, noting they need to "know when to walk away."
"We have huge issues that need new solutions. We need new generational leaders. We appreciate your service. We appreciate what you’ve done. But this is why we will fight for term limits. We’ve got to get it done in America," she stated.
When questioned why she didn't include Donald Trump, 77, on her list, she replied, "Of course, I’m talking about Trump. I’ve said that all throughout this campaign that it is time for us to have a new generation."
"Republicans have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president," Haley concluded. "That’s nothing to be proud of, we should want to win the majority of Americans, we’ve got to start going with a new generation so that we can do that."
Oddly enough, the politician herself was recently the target of ageism, as Don Lemon, 57, claimed she was too old to run for president — a remark that eventually resulted in him being let go from the network even after issuing an apology.
"She [Haley] says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry," he said earlier this year. "A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."