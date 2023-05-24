Nikki Haley's Campaign Slams Rival Ron DeSantis as Donald Trump 'Without Any of the Charm'
Nikki Haley came out swinging against potential political rival Ron DeSantis. The 51-year-old's campaign ruthlessly dragged the Florida governor by comparing him to Donald Trump, "but without any of the charm."
Haley's campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, called out DeSantis for his shortcomings as a politician in a lengthy statement shared on Tuesday, May 23.
"Let’s play a game called, ‘Is it Trump or is it DeSantis?" Ankney said in the memo. "Leaks, abuse of power, drama, and petty political fights. You’d think these are headlines you might have seen during the Trump administration."
"His petty feuds aren’t even ‘winning’ either," she continued. "Last week, the Walt Disney Company canceled plans to bring more than 2,000 jobs to Florida over its ongoing litigation with DeSantis."
"The DeSantis elevator pitch can be summed up as: ‘I’m like Trump without the drama,'" the statement declared, before adding, "Ron DeSantis is like Trump, drama and all – but without any of the charm."
"DeSantis might not have Trump’s taste for incendiary tweets but make no mistake: his record shows that his 'leadership style' will only lead to more drama."
After further slamming the 44-year-old for being "far more disorganized" than the embattled former POTUS, Ankey noted, "The glaring difference between the two is DeSantis’ inability to interact directly with voters."
Haley's campaign isn't the only one focusing on DeSantis as the enemy in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Earlier this year, a pro-Trump super PAC released a bizarre ad mocking the Floridian for allegedly eating a popular chocolate dessert with his fingers.
"Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don't belong, and we're not just talking about pudding," a voice-over announced in the political video. "DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over senior entitlements, like cutting Medicare, slashing social security [and] even raising our retirement age ... Tell Ron DeSantis to keep his pudding fingers off our money."
Trump is also known for dubbing DeSantis with a wide array of humiliating nicknames from "Ron DeSanctus" and "Ron DeSancitmonious" to "Shutdown Ron" and "Meatball Ron."
Politico reported Ankney's three-page comments on DeSantis.