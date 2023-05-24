Nikki Haley's Campaign Slams Rival Ron DeSantis as Donald Trump 'Without Any of the Charm'

"The DeSantis elevator pitch can be summed up as: ‘I’m like Trump without the drama,'" the statement declared, before adding, "Ron DeSantis is like Trump, drama and all – but without any of the charm."

"DeSantis might not have Trump’s taste for incendiary tweets but make no mistake: his record shows that his 'leadership style' will only lead to more drama."

After further slamming the 44-year-old for being "far more disorganized" than the embattled former POTUS, Ankey noted, "The glaring difference between the two is DeSantis’ inability to interact directly with voters."