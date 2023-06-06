Nikki Haley Warns GOP Rivals They're Challenging Kamala Harris for President — Not Joe Biden

She then pointed out that anyone who is voting for Biden, 80, in the election is essentially behind Kamala Harris, as the former is only getting older.

"They're making decisions on our national security. They're making decisions on our children's economic future. We can't continue down this path. And let's be very clear if they think it's going to be President Biden, a vote for President Biden, it's actually a vote for president Harris. We are running against Kamala Harris. Make no bones about it. The New York Times knows it. Every liberal knows it. They know that it's Kamala Harris that's going to end up being president of the United States if Joe Biden wins this election," she said.