Nikki Haley Warns GOP Rivals They're Challenging Kamala Harris for President — Not Joe Biden
Nikki Haley gave a bleak statement when speaking about the upcoming election.
On the Monday, June 5, episode of Fox and Friends, Haley, 51, said anyone running for president of the United States should take a mental competency test — especially if they are in an older demographic.
"I think everybody is trying to cover up for [Joe Biden] because they think he's the only one that can beat [Donald] Trump. That's ridiculous. I am telling you, we've got to get past having all of these people that are older in D.C. We've done that long enough. We need term limits. We need mental competency tests for people over the age of 75. I don't care if we do it for people over the age of 50, but these are people that need to be at the top of their game," she declared.
She then pointed out that anyone who is voting for Biden, 80, in the election is essentially behind Kamala Harris, as the former is only getting older.
"They're making decisions on our national security. They're making decisions on our children's economic future. We can't continue down this path. And let's be very clear if they think it's going to be President Biden, a vote for President Biden, it's actually a vote for president Harris. We are running against Kamala Harris. Make no bones about it. The New York Times knows it. Every liberal knows it. They know that it's Kamala Harris that's going to end up being president of the United States if Joe Biden wins this election," she said.
As OK! previously reported, many are fearful about Biden's age as the election looms — even Hillary Clinton.
"But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it," Clinton noted. "But, you know, he has this great saying — and I think he's right — don't judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative. I am of the camp that I think he's determined to run; he has a good record that, three years ago, people would not have predicted would have gotten done. He doesn't get the credit yet for what is happening out in the country in terms of jobs and growth and planning for the future with CHIPS and other stuff. So, I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election because I think he can be re-elected, and that's what we should all hope for."