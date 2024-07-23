Home > Exclusives > OK! Exclusives EXCLUSIVE Nikki Lane Is 'Proud' of How Far She's Come in Her Career: 'I'm Soaking That Up' Source: Indian Motorcycles Nikki Lane loves to ride motorcycles.

Nikki Lane has been breaking barriers in the country music industry — and she isn't stopping anytime soon. The singer, 40, who has been referred to as "The First Lady of Outlaw Country," didn't write her first song until she was 25 years old, but she's definitely made a name for herself, as she's toured with Chris Stapleton and is close friends with Lana del Rey. "A lot of us grew up trying to feel like they're making their family proud, and coming from a small town in the south and then telling my mom, dad and grandpa that I was moving out to California to be a fashion designer and then shifting in my 20s to country music — there was a lot of doubt [about making it]. There have been benchmarks. I've been proud to play the Opry and the Ryman numerous times. When you get to play an amphitheater, you're really on your way," the 40-year-old, who is the recipient of a brand-new custom Indian Scout Motorcycle, built and designed by female vintage bike racer and builder Brittany Olsen, exclusively tells OK!.

"I feel proud that I was able to make my parents proud in early days," she adds. "Country's in vogue right now, so I am soaking that up and stepping into that. I dream of having my own bus tour, I dream of having my own vintage store. I want to continue to grow my internal bubble and also think about the world outside of me. I set a goal and run toward it. To be able to go out and play for people and do a really good job is amazing. I'm building my own little community in Nashville, which is the forever goal."

Over her expansive career, Lane has gotten the opportunity to work with some country greats — which is something she'll never forget. "I've had a couple of pinch-me moments — getting to stand side by side with Kris Kristofferson. Emmylou Harris and I got close at a benefit once, getting a song on Lana's record was a big moment for me. Those are just the little moments where I'm like, 'The world is full of little surprises, if you're willing to go looking for them.'" Lane is also grateful to get to be a woman in country, as she feels the genre is shifting and "making room" for everyone.

"We have to keep working hard because it's still not a clear path, but I've definitely felt doors open for me as country has become more popular," the "First High" songstress shares. "It's one of those things where what I play wouldn't be country, it might be indie or outlaw country. I purposely was trying to stand on the outskirts. I was wearing hats that were shaped differently than other people during that time period, like subtle things that I thought would diversify me."

Source: Indian Motorcycles Nikki Lane has been touring with Chris Stapleton.

For the rest of the summer, the brunette beauty is excited to make some new tunes. "I'm trying to turn in a new record, which is going to be titled 'The Wild Roses Grow.' As you you get older, you're even more reflective about your life. I'm finishing up another month with Chris Stapleton, and I'll be doing some headlining dates as I work my way to October and November with Orville Peck, who is a really talented and cool independent country artist," she says.

Source: Indian Motorcycles Nikki Lane received a special bike from builder Brittany Olsen.

In the meantime, since Lane is paving the way for others, especially women in the country world, it was a no-brainer she was the recipient of a brand-new custom Indian Scout motorcycle, built and designed by female vintage bike racer and builder Olsen. As an artist whose music hits the sweet spot between rock ‘n’ roll and country, and an avid motorcyclist, Lane may not be your typical female country singer. As part of Indian Motorcycle’s “Forged” custom bike series, the brand is producing compelling lifestyle content highlighting each celebrity influencer, each builder, and how motorcycles fit their lifestyle, and Lane and Olsen are the program's first female duo.

"Throughout my life, I've been a big fan of Indian Scout Motorcycle, however, I've never personally owned one," she shares. "My dad was a motocross racer in the seventies and eighties, and he met my mom at a motocross race. So, I've been a huge fan of Indian and the motorcycle culture for a long time. It's provided me with a really strong community and a lot friends that have commonalities and common interests. I also think it's really important to look different. I wore vintage at 14 or 15 years old to dances and proms. It was because I couldn't afford to keep up with a lot of the girls in my demographic in my community. I'm hashtagging custom everything, and Brittany Olsen, who at the time is an antique motorcycle racer and collector, doesn't know who Nikki Lane is. She found a similar post with a girl that looks reminiscent of her and realizes there's this country singer in Nashville, Tenn., that has also used this hashtag, and that's how we met! 10 years ago she reached out to me and was like, 'I listen to your music while I work in the shop, I'm such a fan.' For the last decade, we've been buddies in passing, sharing stories online, commenting and becoming friendly."

Every video of a race Olsen was in, she would have a Nikki Lane shirt or hat on, and since riding motorcycles is not as popular with women, Indian Motorcycle decided to change that by showing two women who are very interested in the culture. "She's married and they restore old bikes. She's an avid builder, so she's really into the nuts and bolts," Lane says of Olsen. "I've been a fan of her, and when the Forge series said they said chose her as the builder and they wanted her to pick a female rider, I had imposter syndrome. I was excited for the opportunity and that opened up a whole new network of people for me. They gifted me the bike about a month ago in Nashville, Tenn."

"I knew it was going to be a fully functioning new bike, but I didn't realize how incredible this suspension would be to have the GPS and a large fuel tank, a USB charger, all these modern amenities in a new motorcycle," she explains, adding that she was hoping for the bike to be "new-ish." "I had a lot of trust in Brittany," she adds of the final product. "For four weeks they were like, 'You need to stop asking Brittany for these pictures and be surprised!' I walked in and saw the bike of my dreams. I was super intimidated at first because it's lower wide body stature seemed like something I couldn't handle, but the bike is surprisingly light and just does its job. From an aesthetic perspective, Brittany re-did everything. I fired it up and rode off the second I saw it."

Source: Indian Motorcycles Nikki Lane wants to inspire others — whether they're riders or musicians.

Not only is Lane changing the game in music, but she's also trying to get more women into motorcycles. "My dad really raised me and my sister as boys. It's always been in my mentality that I could do anything that I wanted, and I really appreciate the parental guidance that encouraged me to do so," she shares. "For me, it's important to know how to take care of yourself. It's important to know how to be sustainable in an emergency and be self-sufficient. If you look in the contracting world, a women will do a mosaic job or needle point but not tile in the bathroom, and the truth is, it's just putting the skill and determination toward a craft — and motorcycles are no different. In this modern age, they are both accessible to females." "I started my music career at 25, but I didn't pursue my profession until long past it would have been considered a normal time to decide that, so I don't believe in putting personal parameters or boundaries on myself as a girl but just as person," she continues. "I want to inspire young people, old people, close-minded people, grumpy people to take a minute and look around because we're all pretty similar. My goal is to inspire young riders and young musicians."