Miranda Lambert All Smiles With Brendan McLoughlin After It's Claimed She Was 'Upset' by Him Dancing With Another Woman
It looks like Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's marriage is just fine!
Though the former policeman was accused of flirting with a group of women last month, the couple was all smiles in the country star's latest Instagram post.
In Lambert's Thursday, July 18, upload, the duo posed outside of A2 Stadium, where they went to see a soccer match between Austin FC and FC Dallas.
McLoughlin repped the Texas team on his shirt while the "Drunk" vocalist rocked a green hat with their logo on it.
"Tell me you’re from Texas without telling me you’re from Texas 😜," she captioned the post, which also featured snaps of her with friends.
As OK! reported, it was just a few weeks ago that McLoughlin — who has one child with an ex-girlfriend — stirred up controversy, as he was seen closely dancing with an unidentified woman at Lambert's bar in Nashville, Tenn.
In the TikTok video, the dad-of-one was grooving right behind the woman, and the two also shared a hug.
An insider told a news outlet that the Grammy winner "trusts" her husband, but it's likely that he still got "an earful" from her over his behavior.
"There’s absolutely no way that Miranda is staying quiet about Brendan’s flirty videos that are circulating on social media," the insider told a news outlet. "She loves Brendan and takes their marriage seriously, so I know she’s upset [about] this."
"Brendan has a cheating past that she’s very well aware of, which is why they discussed it at length before they were married," the source added.
Despite the suspicious video, one of the ladies seen in the viral clip insisted McLoughlin wasn't flirting with them, explaining he joined them on the dance floor while celebrating a friend's upcoming wedding.
"We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind," the anonymous women stated in an interview. "He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together."
She went on to emphasize that he never made any suggestive actions toward them, and when asked about one moment in the video where she put both of her hands on McLoughlin's face, she coughed it up to a "silly unconscious habit" of hers.
"I am responsible for how that may have appeared to the outside world," she acknowledged. "I never intended it suggestively, probably more ‘motherly,’ as that’s who I am, but that isn’t something that should reflect badly on him at all."
"We are all grateful for him being so kind, and helping to make our trip fun and memorable, and it’s sad that he and Miranda are dealing with all of this for no reason," she concluded of the ordeal.