Country Star Riley Green Admits He's Still 'Adjusting' to Fame: 'Less Tricky Because It Was So Gradual'

Growing up in Alabama, Riley Green spent some time playing in local bars, but now his star power has risen, going on to duet with Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Justin Moore and more, all while winning awards and having hit singles on the radio.

"I'm still adjusting — but when you have a mustache, nobody wants to talk to you," the 35-year-old joked while talking to OK! on Wednesday, May 29, before he performed an exclusive set for Kansas City country fans on the Busch Country: One Night Only tour in Missouri. "I just look at it when I was doing construction work, nobody wanted a picture with me. It's a pretty small price tot pay to take a picture or sign an autograph for someone. Social media has made things a bit more crazy because everybody has a camera in their pocket, whereas 10 years ago, that wasn't really the case. I'm glad my fans are showing up. When they stop doing that, then I'll have a problem."