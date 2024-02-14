Singer Niko Moon Says Hitting Rock Bottom Made Him Realize Life Is Short, Wants to Inspire Others With His Hit Song 'Better Days'

"I'm a big believer that life is a roller-coaster and we all have our ups and downs, but we inevitably all go through difficult times — whether it's the loss of someone close to us or a bad breakup," he adds. "It's important to talk to someone because it can be overwhelming at times. Not everybody can afford therapy, though. That's where my heart lies in wanting to help as many people who are in that situation as possible. I've been in that situation before."

Moon is thrilled to be going out and playing his music for his fans, as he called it one big "therapy tour."

"It's exciting to be part of it. I've always loved music so much, and I'm a big believer music can go a long way in helping you preserve a good outlook on life and keeping us in a healthy headspace," Moon, who has written songs for Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Rascal Flatts, and Morgan Wallen, says. "But sometimes you need more than a positive song or a positive conversation. That's what the Happy Cowboy Foundation will be doing. To go on tour and help others is a dream come true."