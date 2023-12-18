Mama June Considering Grief Therapy for Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Daughters After Their Mother's Death: 'There's a Lot to Unpack'
Mama June Shannon wants to do what's best for her granddaughters — Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8 — after their mother's tragic passing.
Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell died earlier this month, and according to an insider, the 44-year-old television personality is thinking about putting them in grief therapy to help them process the trauma of losing their mother at such young ages.
"Kaitlyn was very involved in Anna's cancer battle, making sure her mom took her medicine and sticking by her side throughout the process," the insider said to a news outlet on Monday, December 18. "So there's a lot to unpack."
"The sisters have been calling each other and grieving together," the insider added.
"It's been harder for Kylee to understand her mom's death [due to her age]," the source explained of Anna's youngest child. "She has been leaning on her friends for support and went back to school Friday, which the family sees as a good sign.
"The school had a field trip," they continued. "The family felt it was a good time for Kylee to go back."
As for Kaitlyn, it's unclear if she's back in school yet, but the insider did reveal she had "shared memories of her time with Anna" at the funeral last week, noting some of the stories "brought laughs" from the crowd.
The 29-year-old reality star passed away on Saturday, December 9, after fighting stage 4 adrenal carcinoma for nearly a year. Mama June confirmed her death in a heartbreaking social media message she shared the next day.
"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months," Mama June wrote. "She passed away with her family around her."
Her funeral took place on Wednesday, December 13. Aside from June and Anna's daughters, her sisters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Pumpkin's husband, Josh, June's husband, Justin Stroud, Anna's widower, Eldridge Toney, and Alana's boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, were all in attendance.
"We want to say that we appreciate each and every single one of y'all for your thoughts, your prayers, your well wishes, the thoughts and prayers for her kids as it is going to be rough and rougher every day," the Mama June: From Not to Hot star told her followers in a recent TikTok. "The pain does not get easier."
