Nina Dobrev's Dating History: From Ian Somerhalder to Shaun White and More

Article continues below advertisement

Ian Somerhalder

Source: MEGA Nina Dobrev dated her 'The Vampire Diaries' costar Ian Somerhalder.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Mayes

Source: MEGA Nina Dobrev confirmed she dated Rob Mayes while auditioning for a role on 'The Vampire Diaries.'

Before striking up a romance with Somerhalder, Dobrev actually dated Rob Mayes while auditioning for The Vampire Diaries. "There was a bunch of drama around that [audition] because I was dating Rob Mayes at the time, but they didn't know that," she revealed in journalist Samantha Highfill's book I Was Feeling Epic: An Oral History of The Vampire Diaries.

Article continues below advertisement

Derek Hough

Source: MEGA Derek Hough has been married to Hayley Erbert since 2023.

Dobrev found love again when she met Derek Hough in 2013. However, their relationship came to an end after just six weeks of dating.

Article continues below advertisement

Liam Hemsworth

Source: MEGA Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks announced their engagement on Instagram.

In February 2014, Dobrev sparked dating rumors with Liam Hemsworth after they were spotted getting cozy in Atlanta, where they were filming The Vampire Diaries and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, respectively. According to E!, they shared a quick kiss after hanging out at a local bar. The gossip cooled off immediately after the PDA-packed outing.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Austin Stowell

Source: MEGA Austin Stowell confirmed in an October 2024 interview that he is single.

Article continues below advertisement

Glen Powell

Source: MEGA Glen Powell previously dated Gigi Paris.

In 2017, Dobrev and Glen Powell fueled dating buzz after they made public appearances together. However, in November of that year, a source said they decided to pull the plug on their romance. "There hasn't been an official 'split' but Nina and Glen have been taking time apart," the insider told E!. "Nina just wrapped on a project and is about to start another, and her schedule has been a huge part of it. They haven't been spending much time together since the end of the summer."

Article continues below advertisement

Grant Mellon

Source: @mellon/Instagram Nina Dobrev and Grant Mellon made rare public appearances together before their split.

Dobrev had a relatively private relationship with Grant Mellon starting in February 2019, but they split after nearly a year of dating. "Nina is always so busy with different projects, it's hard for her," a source told People.

Article continues below advertisement

Shaun White

Source: MEGA Nina Dobrev and Shaun White split after their 2024 engagement.