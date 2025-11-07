Nina Dobrev's Dating History: From Ian Somerhalder to Shaun White and More
Nov. 7 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Ian Somerhalder
Nina Dobrev's dating history is packed with hunks and heartthrobs!
The Vampire Diaries actress began dating her costar Ian Somerhalder after meeting on the set of the series in 2010.
In a 2012 interview with Seventeen, Dobrev said she initially did not want to be romantically involved with one of her costars, as her goal was "to be professional."
"But sometimes you can't help who you have a connection with, and you can only fight it for so long — which I did for a really, really long time," she said.
While they split in 2013, a Us Weekly source said they "will continue to work together and remain best friends, which is where the relationship started."
Rob Mayes
Before striking up a romance with Somerhalder, Dobrev actually dated Rob Mayes while auditioning for The Vampire Diaries.
"There was a bunch of drama around that [audition] because I was dating Rob Mayes at the time, but they didn't know that," she revealed in journalist Samantha Highfill's book I Was Feeling Epic: An Oral History of The Vampire Diaries.
Derek Hough
Dobrev found love again when she met Derek Hough in 2013. However, their relationship came to an end after just six weeks of dating.
Liam Hemsworth
In February 2014, Dobrev sparked dating rumors with Liam Hemsworth after they were spotted getting cozy in Atlanta, where they were filming The Vampire Diaries and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, respectively. According to E!, they shared a quick kiss after hanging out at a local bar.
The gossip cooled off immediately after the PDA-packed outing.
Austin Stowell
The Perks of Being a Wallflower star embarked on a relationship with Austin Stowell in 2015, though they parted ways after nearly eight months of dating.
"It started to get hard with both of their schedules," a source revealed to E!. "They remain on good terms."
Glen Powell
In 2017, Dobrev and Glen Powell fueled dating buzz after they made public appearances together.
However, in November of that year, a source said they decided to pull the plug on their romance.
"There hasn't been an official 'split' but Nina and Glen have been taking time apart," the insider told E!. "Nina just wrapped on a project and is about to start another, and her schedule has been a huge part of it. They haven't been spending much time together since the end of the summer."
Grant Mellon
Dobrev had a relatively private relationship with Grant Mellon starting in February 2019, but they split after nearly a year of dating.
"Nina is always so busy with different projects, it's hard for her," a source told People.
Shaun White
While Dobrev and Shaun White first met at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards, they did not feel any sparks until they crossed paths again at Tony Robbins' 2019 workshop.
After years of dating, the professional snowboarder proposed with a five-carat ring at the Golden Swan restaurant in late October 2024.
However, by September, a source revealed that Dobrev and White had ended their engagement and five-year relationship.
"It was a mutual decision, and wasn't an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," the insider close to the ex-lovers told People.