Truce? Noah Cyrus Shares Photos of Mom Tish for Her Birthday and Mother's Day After Dominic Purcell Drama
Noah and Tish Cyrus may have buried the hatchet.
Despite their drama over Dominic Purcell, the "July" singer, 24, took to her Instagram Stories to share a vintage photo of herself and the matriarch, 57, in honor of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12.
In the throwback snap, Tish, who was rocking a straw cowboy hat, held baby Noah as they walked through a lush green field.
The following day, the musician once again paid tribute to the blonde beauty on her Instagram Stories, wishing Tish a happy birthday on Monday, May 13, while sharing a picture of the duo when Noah was younger.
The stars have kept their distance from each other over the past year after the producer wed the Prison Break actor, 54, in August 2023. As OK! previously reported, sources close to the family claimed Tish "stole" Dominic from the "Again" singer, who allegedly had an intimate relationship with him before her parent did.
"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," an insider alleged. "The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]. Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
According to sources, the supposed dynamic between Noah and her new stepfather was why she didn't attend Tish's nuptials last year. "Tish didn't invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama," an insider claimed.
Another contributing factor to the rift in their relationship was Tish's divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022 after nearly 30 years together. “It hasn’t been easy for any of the kids,” the source noted at the time.
“Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” the source spilled. “She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.”
Tish opened up on her and daughter Brandi Cyrus' podcast "Sorry We're Stoned" about how it hasn't always been a fairytale with the Blade: Trinity alum.
“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” she explained. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.’”
“I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. So I kind of have needed that. But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional,” Tish added. “And that could be a problem. But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that.”