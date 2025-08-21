Noah Cyrus Reveals Where Her Family Stands After 'Emotionally Draining' Drama
Noah Cyrus got candid about the tension her famous loved ones dealt with over the last few years, confirming they’ve finally recovered from the feud that led to an estrangement.
“I keep myself quite separated from any interest or ‘drama’ with the family. The one thing that’s connected us with the entire world is music, and that’s what’s the most important to us,” Cyrus said in a new interview of why she didn't stop recording tunes amid the situation.
“Yeah, it emotionally is draining, but it doesn’t hurt us or touch us. It’s something that you really learn to keep separate and far away from yourself,” she continued.
'Everybody's Great and Loves Each Other'
Cyrus dove into how being in the public eye didn’t cause the drama within her family, saying her entire life, the one thing that kept them together was the idea of family itself.
“Everybody’s great and loves each other,” she shared of the Cyrus clan. “I think when you grow up with that being normal — things being public — that it doesn’t quite reach you. At the end of the day, this is a family, and that’s really it: just going through normal family stuff.”
Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce
The Cyrus rift exploded in 2022, when Tish Cyrus, 58, and Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, divorced. The end of their marriage led daughter Miley Cyrus, 32, to cast her father to the side as she focused on supporting her mom while he moved on with now ex-wife Firerose.
When Tish got remarried to Dominic Purcell, 55, in 2023, it was revealed that Noah had allegedly been seeing the Prison Break star before her mom stole him away — adding fuel to the fire.
Trace Cyrus Writes Message to Dad Billy Ray Cyrus
In January, Trace Cyrus, 36, made his stance known by penning a lengthy message to Billy Ray via Instagram amid addiction accusations, saying, “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years, but you’ve pushed all of us away.”
Although there were many instances of hurt between family members, the Cyrus family feud began to evaporate this year.
In June, Miley opened up about their issues on the “Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky” podcast.
“My family and I have had a really difficult… What did you call your decade? Dark decade. Yeah, we had one of those,” Miley told host Monica Lewinsky.
'We Cleaned All That Up'
The “Flowers” singer confirmed her family was back on track as she continued, “Half of us weren’t speaking to each other at one point, and we cleaned all that up. That was a really important part of my year this year, was all of my family putting those lines of communication back together. A lot because of, you know, I had a lot of loyalty to my mom, the way that families do when parents get divorced.”