Noah Wyle Remembers 'The Pitt' Fan Asking Him to 'Take a Look' at Their Stitches While Out to Dinner: 'It Was Healing Nicely'
Oct. 27 2026, Published 12:03 p.m. ET
Noah Wyle's on-camera performance has some fans a little too convinced.
The actor, 55, who plays Dr. Michal Robinavitch in The Pitt and was previously ER's John Carter, admitted that his characters have prompted fans to ask for medical insight.
"The other night I was sitting in this restaurant with my wife and another couple, and this older couple came to the table, and they said, ‘We love The Pitt. We haven’t missed an episode. I just had surgery. Would you mind taking a look?’" he recalled in an interview with People.
'It's Healing Nicely'
Wyle opened up about his experiences while starring in the Emmy-winning medical drama after being named People's 2026 Sexiest Man Alive.
He admitted that some people find his portrayal so accurate and convincing that they can't help but assume he's a real doctor, or at least can hand out legitimate medical advice.
"And she rolled up her pant leg and showed me the freshest stitches I’ve seen in a long time," he continued. "And I said, ‘It looks like it’s healing nicely. Are you putting full weight on it?’ My wife’s like, ‘Are you doing this right now?’"
Not only did Wyle admit that fans believe him to be a qualified medical professional, but he also noted that he sometimes even fools himself.
"I sometimes do too," he gushed.
Wyle and the rest of The Pitt cast have previously revealed that they each underwent rigorous training to ensure their procedures and diagnoses in the fictional Pittsburgh ER are as convincing as possible.
He opened up last year about enduring "medical boot camp" before embarking on Season 1 of the show, which aired in 2025.
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"This is a fairly young ensemble and certainly none of us have ever been doctors before," he said in an interview. "We all had to start at a pretty high level of proficiency."
Wyle explained that the entire cast came in a few weeks before filming began to learn the basic ins and outs of an emergency room.
"Learn how to put on your gloves, learn how to say the words, learn how to use your instruments," he continued. "Learn how to move and think like a doctor, talk to doctors, go to the hospital."
One of his castmates has even admitted that Wyle used his limited medical training to help her out following an on-set accident.
Noah Wyle Flexes His Medical Prowess
Laëtitia Hollard, who was brought on as nurse-in-training Emma on Season 2, recalled shooting a scene with Wyle in which she squeezed past him to grab a notebook.
"Every time I squeezed past, I would bump my elbow a little bit," she said in an interview. But during one of the takes, Hollard noticed what she thought was fake blood on the table after she intentionally bumped her arm.
"And I literally say to someone, 'Who left fake blood here?' And Noah goes, 'I think you nicked yourself.' I look at my elbow. It's covered with blood," she laughed. "Noah was like, 'Don't worry, this is the best place for this to happen.' He's like, 'You have so many medical professionals,' and he became like Dr. Robby."
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