Noah Wyle Remembers 'The Pitt' Fan Asking Him to 'Take a Look' at Their Stitches While Out to Dinner: 'It Was Healing Nicely'

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Noah Wyle's on-camera performance has some fans a little too convinced. The actor, 55, who plays Dr. Michal Robinavitch in The Pitt and was previously ER's John Carter, admitted that his characters have prompted fans to ask for medical insight. "The other night I was sitting in this restaurant with my wife and another couple, and this older couple came to the table, and they said, ‘We love The Pitt. We haven’t missed an episode. I just had surgery. Would you mind taking a look?’" he recalled in an interview with People.

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'It's Healing Nicely'

Source: Jeff Lipsky/PEOPLE Noah Wyle was more than happy to oblige his fan for their medical needs.

Wyle opened up about his experiences while starring in the Emmy-winning medical drama after being named People's 2026 Sexiest Man Alive. He admitted that some people find his portrayal so accurate and convincing that they can't help but assume he's a real doctor, or at least can hand out legitimate medical advice. "And she rolled up her pant leg and showed me the freshest stitches I’ve seen in a long time," he continued. "And I said, ‘It looks like it’s healing nicely. Are you putting full weight on it?’ My wife’s like, ‘Are you doing this right now?’"

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Source: Jeff Lipsky/PEOPLE Noah Wyle admitted he occasionally forgets he's not a real doctor.

Not only did Wyle admit that fans believe him to be a qualified medical professional, but he also noted that he sometimes even fools himself. "I sometimes do too," he gushed. Wyle and the rest of The Pitt cast have previously revealed that they each underwent rigorous training to ensure their procedures and diagnoses in the fictional Pittsburgh ER are as convincing as possible. He opened up last year about enduring "medical boot camp" before embarking on Season 1 of the show, which aired in 2025.

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Source: Jeff Lipsky/PEOPLE Noah Wyle had to undergo rigorous training before taking on his role in 'The Pitt.'

"This is a fairly young ensemble and certainly none of us have ever been doctors before," he said in an interview. "We all had to start at a pretty high level of proficiency." Wyle explained that the entire cast came in a few weeks before filming began to learn the basic ins and outs of an emergency room. "Learn how to put on your gloves, learn how to say the words, learn how to use your instruments," he continued. "Learn how to move and think like a doctor, talk to doctors, go to the hospital." One of his castmates has even admitted that Wyle used his limited medical training to help her out following an on-set accident.

Noah Wyle Flexes His Medical Prowess

Source: Jeff Lipsky/PEOPLE Noah Wyle even acted as a doctor for a cast member on set.