Nolan Wells' Friends Sue TikTok Creator Who Said 'They Are Guilty. They Did Something' After His Death
Oct. 7 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET
Three of Nolan Wells' friends — Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour — have filed a federal defamation lawsuit in Mississippi against Sandra L. Butler, the TikTok content creator behind the viral account "gods_bestgirl."
The lawsuit alleges that Butler repeatedly and falsely accused the three men of killing Wells, claiming they were guilty and actively concealing the truth about his death.
This legal action was filed on Monday, October 5, by the fathers of the three friends, who are under 21 and considered minors under Mississippi law.
What Did the TikTok User Claim?
On July 4, 2026, Wells traveled to Horn Island, Miss., with about 30 friends. He went missing that afternoon, and his body was recovered two days later off the island's coast.
In late September, a Mississippi grand jury declined to issue criminal charges, finding that the evidence was "consistent with drowning" and showing no credible evidence of criminal activity or a physical fight.
According to the court documents, Butler allegedly told her audience, "They are guilty. They did something," and falsely claimed that one of the friends slammed Wells onto the boat.
The lawsuit states that despite the grand jury's findings, online content creators targeted the friends, sparking widespread online discussion about racial issues.
Two of the plaintiffs were singled out because they appeared in a widely circulated photo with Wells on a boat, while the third plaintiff was the person who actually reported Wells missing to his mother and the U.S. Coast Guard.
The lawsuit against the TikTok creator is part of a broader legal pushback by the friends' legal team against social media personalities and public figures.
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The Friends Are Planning Other Defamation Lawsuits
The friends filed a concurrent federal lawsuit against NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens for posting “ARREST THEM IMMEDIATELY!!” to his 1.2 million followers on X alongside a video theorizing they killed Wells.
Attorneys for the friends said they plan to file several more defamation claims, having previously named Rev. Al Sharpton and The View co-host Sunny Hostin as figures they intend to sue over public comments about the case.
Meanwhile, Wells’ family, represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, continues to dispute the drowning determination —pointing to independent autopsy findings of an unexplained head bruise and a lack of water in Wells' airways — and is pushing for a federal investigation.
"There is an important difference between knowingly spreading false information and asking questions, examining evidence, identifying inconsistencies, expressing opinions, or demanding transparency,” Crump stated.