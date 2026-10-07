TRUE CRIME NEWS Nolan Wells' Friends Sue TikTok Creator Who Said 'They Are Guilty. They Did Something' After His Death Source: GOFUNDME A new lawsuit filed by three of Nolan Wells' friends allege a Tik Tok creator repeatedly and falsely accused them of killing him. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 7 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Three of Nolan Wells' friends — Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour — have filed a federal defamation lawsuit in Mississippi against Sandra L. Butler, the TikTok content creator behind the viral account "gods_bestgirl." The lawsuit alleges that Butler repeatedly and falsely accused the three men of killing Wells, claiming they were guilty and actively concealing the truth about his death. This legal action was filed on Monday, October 5, by the fathers of the three friends, who are under 21 and considered minors under Mississippi law.

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What Did the TikTok User Claim?

Source: CHRISTINE WONSLEY/FACEBOOK Three of Nolan Well's friends are suing a TikTok star for claiming they are 'guilty' in his death.

On July 4, 2026, Wells traveled to Horn Island, Miss., with about 30 friends. He went missing that afternoon, and his body was recovered two days later off the island's coast. In late September, a Mississippi grand jury declined to issue criminal charges, finding that the evidence was "consistent with drowning" and showing no credible evidence of criminal activity or a physical fight. According to the court documents, Butler allegedly told her audience, "They are guilty. They did something," and falsely claimed that one of the friends slammed Wells onto the boat.

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Source: @ATTORNEYCRUMP/INSTAGRAM Nolan Wells died while vacationing in Mississippi with pals.

The lawsuit states that despite the grand jury's findings, online content creators targeted the friends, sparking widespread online discussion about racial issues. Two of the plaintiffs were singled out because they appeared in a widely circulated photo with Wells on a boat, while the third plaintiff was the person who actually reported Wells missing to his mother and the U.S. Coast Guard. The lawsuit against the TikTok creator is part of a broader legal pushback by the friends' legal team against social media personalities and public figures.

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The Friends Are Planning Other Defamation Lawsuits

Source: CHRISTINE WONSLEY/FACEBOOK The friends also plan to sue Rev. Al Sharpton and Sunny Hostin for their comments.

The friends filed a concurrent federal lawsuit against NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens for posting “ARREST THEM IMMEDIATELY!!” to his 1.2 million followers on X alongside a video theorizing they killed Wells. Attorneys for the friends said they plan to file several more defamation claims, having previously named Rev. Al Sharpton and The View co-host Sunny Hostin as figures they intend to sue over public comments about the case.

Source: GOFUNDME Nolan Wells' family believes his death needs to be further investigated.