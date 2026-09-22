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Grand Jury Finds Nolan Wells' Death 'Consistent With Drowning,' No Evidence of Crime or Racial Motive

pic of Nolan Wells; boat.
Source: GOFUNDME ; @attorneycrump/INSTAGRAM

Nolan Wells was found dead on July 6.

Sept. 22 2026, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

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A Mississippi grand jury unanimously returned a "no true bill," concluding on Monday, September 21, that there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing or a racial motive in the tragic death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells. The panel determined that the location and condition of the Black teenager's body were "consistent with drowning."

“The grand jury finds no credible evidence to support the public allegations that any persons who rode to or from Horn Island on July 4, 2026 ... engaged in any criminal conduct related to the death of Mr. Wells,” said the grand jury report.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s office revealed a thorough review showing Wells stayed behind voluntarily on Horn Island after a July 4 trip, where his body was later found on July 6.

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Not Racially Motivated

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image of Nolan Wells’ death was 'consistent with drowning.'
Source: GMA

Nolan Wells’ death was 'consistent with drowning.'

“There is absolutely no evidence to support the allegations that Nolan’s disappearance and death were racially motivated,” DA Angel Myers McIlrath said. “Nolan’s friends loved Nolan, and Nolan loved them. Nolan chose to stay on the island that day, and there is not a scintilla of evidence to contradict that.”

Investigators debunked rumors of altercations between the friends and explained that sending cellphones back on separate boats was common.

Medical examiners classified the exact cause as "undetermined" while noting findings remained consistent with accidental drowning; minor bruising stemmed from a reported slip off a boat earlier in the day, and toxicology tests showed no illicit substances.

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Inside the Evidence

image of The 23-member grand jury reviewed extensive evidence.
Source: MEGA

The 23-member grand jury reviewed extensive evidence.

The 23-member grand jury reviewed extensive evidence, including 132 subpoenas, GPS and phone records, and testimony from 43 witnesses.

While civil rights attorney Ben Crump initially questioned the drowning ruling given Wells' swimming ability, the family's legal team ultimately acknowledged their independent review found no criminal evidence.

“I’m not suggesting that a grieving mother police the rumors surrounding her child’s death,” the DA said. “What I am suggesting is that the Crump team knew better but did not do better.”

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image of Nolan Wells went missing in July.
Source: @attorneycrump/INSTAGRAM

Nolan Wells went missing in July.

Crump balked at the DA’s dig, replying in a Tuesday, September 22, statement, “This grand jury result leaves us with more questions than answers. Nolan’s family will not rest until we know what happened to him, and neither will we.”

“Mississippi’s own pathologist found two bruises on the back of this young man’s head ... An independent autopsy documented traces of blood and recent blunt force injuries to the back of Nolan’s head and his back. To this day, not one person has explained how they got there,” he added.

image of The case can be reopened if new proof arises.
Source: GOFUNDME

The case can be reopened if new proof arises.

“We don’t know how Nolan died, and neither does the State of Mississippi. Mississippi must keep investigating,” Crump said.

Myers McIlrath noted that Mississippi has no statute of limitations on homicide, meaning the case can be reopened if new proof arises.

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