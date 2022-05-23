North West Blushes After Onlooker Says She Looks 'So Pretty' At Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding — Watch The Sweet Moment!

Though North West has been in the spotlight her whole life, she had the cutest reaction when an onlooker gave her a compliment ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding, which took place in Italy on May 22.

In the TikTok video, the 8-year-old, who wore a long black cardigan with black pants, is seen getting off a boat with her mom, Kim Kardashian. The onlooker screamed, "Hi, North. You look so pretty." After receiving the compliment, the tot said, "Thank you" and turned away from the crowd. She then couldn't stop smiling as she walked on the dock.