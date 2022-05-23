North West Blushes After Onlooker Says She Looks 'So Pretty' At Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding — Watch The Sweet Moment!
Though North West has been in the spotlight her whole life, she had the cutest reaction when an onlooker gave her a compliment ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding, which took place in Italy on May 22.
In the TikTok video, the 8-year-old, who wore a long black cardigan with black pants, is seen getting off a boat with her mom, Kim Kardashian. The onlooker screamed, "Hi, North. You look so pretty." After receiving the compliment, the tot said, "Thank you" and turned away from the crowd. She then couldn't stop smiling as she walked on the dock.
Of course, people loved seeing the genuine moment. One person wrote, "Aaawwww! That person made her day, I love the shyness and sweet happy smile after!" while another added, "This is so wholesome 🥰."
A third person wrote, "The way she smirked before saying thank you! She’s so cute."
The Kardashian family — Khloé, Kim, Kylie, Kendall and Kris — all attended Kourtney and Barker's third wedding, and North even captured some of the behind-the-scenes content. In one clip, the whole family is seen jamming out on the dance floor.
"It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling," an insider told People. "She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding."
The Poosh founder "is really the happiest she has ever been," the source added. "Travis treats her like a queen. Kourtney keeps calling herself Mrs. Barker. It's very cute."
In April, the duo had a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel, and almost one month later, they legally wed at a California courthouse.
"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source said at the time. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."