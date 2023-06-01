Kim Kardashian Admits Ex Kanye West is 'So Different' Now After Acting as His 'Cleanup Crew' During Marriage

Kim Kardashian is looking back on the demise of her marriage to Kanye West in the latest installment of Hulu's The Kardashians.

The SKIMS founder opened up to her mom, Kris Jenner, about being let down by her ex-husband after his wild outbursts — both on social media, targeting Kardashian and her loved ones, as well as behind the scenes — and how she no longer recognized the man she married.