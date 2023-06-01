Kim Kardashian Admits Ex Kanye West is 'So Different' Now After Acting as His 'Cleanup Crew' During Marriage
Kim Kardashian is looking back on the demise of her marriage to Kanye West in the latest installment of Hulu's The Kardashians.
The SKIMS founder opened up to her mom, Kris Jenner, about being let down by her ex-husband after his wild outbursts — both on social media, targeting Kardashian and her loved ones, as well as behind the scenes — and how she no longer recognized the man she married.
“It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and have a family with just be so different than who you knew,” an emotional Kardashian explained during the June 1 episode, as the Donda artist spent much of last year berating the mother of his children and her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
Despite West's savage rants making headlines all of 2022, Kardashian revealed that her eldest child, 9-year-old daughter North, “actually doesn’t know” anything about her dad's antics because she has everything in her house “blocked” — except for Apple TV.
“I can’t risk an ‘Access Hollywood’ coming up next,” the reality star pointed out.
Kardashian also talked to her mom about the stress she felt during their marriage, as she was always cleaning up the mess West made when he was going through his bipolar disorder episodes.
“Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own,” the mother-of-four said, recalling how she “used to run around and call everyone behind his back and be like, ‘It’s gonna be OK. It’s gonna be OK. Just give him another chance.'”
The 42-year-old added that she would spend “hours and hours and hours” of her “days” as the Grammy winner's “cleanup crew,” to which her momager replied, “That’s why you got divorced.”
Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, with their split being made more complicated by West's public attacks targeted at The Kardashians star. The vicious tirades eventually died down after Kardashian and Davidson went their separate ways, but he made sure to conclude his online bullying with a bang.
After news of the unlikely couple's breakup made headlines last summer following nine months of dating, West mourned the fake death of the Saturday Night Live alum. At the time, he posted a doctored New York Times front page on Instagram that declared, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."
