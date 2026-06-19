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'It Was Not Mutual': Bunnie Xo Reveals Truth Behind Jelly Roll Divorce Filing

Split Image of Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll.
Source: @DumbBlondePodcast/YouTube;MEGA

Bunnie Xo opened up about her split with Jelly Roll on her podcast.

June 19 2026, Updated 9:07 a.m. ET

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Bunnie Xo is sharing new details about her split from Jelly Roll — and making it clear that she does not view their divorce as a mutual decision.

During the June 18 episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast titled "The Divorce," the 46-year-old admitted that conflict had always been a challenge in their relationship.

"We've never been really good at disagreements," Bunnie said, explaining that she and Jelly often chose to keep their feelings bottled up instead of arguing. Looking back, she described that dynamic as a "recipe for disaster."

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Bunnie Xo Details a Mother’s Day Fight Changed Everything

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Image of Bunnie Xo revealed she told Jelly Roll to file the papers in anger.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo revealed she told Jelly Roll to file the papers in anger.

According to Bunnie, things came to a head during an argument on Mother's Day. Though she did not reveal what the fight was about, she recalled reaching her limit.

"I just looked at him and I said, 'Well, file the f------ divorce papers,'" she shared.

The podcaster acknowledged that the phrase carried extra weight coming from her. "And in our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don't say, even though my husband has said it numerous times," she explained. "But when I say it, it really holds weight, because I'm not the type of person who says what I don't mean."

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Source: @DumbBlondePodcast/YouTube

The couple reportedly went weeks without speaking after the fight.

After the argument, Bunnie said she left their home and cut off communication. "I packed a bag and left," she recalled.

The estranged couple then went weeks without speaking. "During that, he was so mad and we were so emotional that he ended up doing exactly what I told him to do and filing the divorce papers," Bunnie said.

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Bunnie Calls the Divorce Decision 'Not Mutual'

Image of Bunnie Xo confirms there was no cheating in the relationship.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo confirms there was no cheating in the relationship.

While some assumed the split was a joint decision, the Influencer made it clear that wasn't the case. "Was this divorce mutual? No. It was not mutual," she said.

Even so, she admitted she understood why the separation happened.

"I was speaking out of anger and just frustration," she explained. "But was it necessary for us to have a wake-up call and for us to start having these real conversations? Absolutely."

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The Podcaster Denies Infidelity Claims

Image of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo remain on good terms despite the split.
Source: @DumbBlondePodcast/YouTube

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo remain on good terms despite the split.

Bunnie also addressed speculation surrounding the breakup and firmly denied that infidelity played any role.

"We're going to co-parent together. J is my best friend. Like, this isn't what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It's literally just we served our purpose for each other," she said.

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The Couple Is Still Planning a Baby Together

Image of Bunnie revealed they are still planning a baby together.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie revealed they are still planning a baby together.

Perhaps the biggest surprise came when the blonde babe revealed that the former couple is still moving forward with plans to expand their family.

"We're literally settling our divorce in like... We've done it in like, what? Three weeks? Two weeks?" she said before adding, "We're still having a baby together."

The former flames had previously undergone a difficult fertility journey, including multiple embryo losses, before turning to surrogacy. According to Bunnie, those plans remain in place despite the divorce.

She said they intend to co-parent their future child and remain "one big happy family."

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Image of The former couple plans to co-parent their future child.
Source: MEGA

The former couple plans to co-parent their future child.

The split comes as a surprise to many fans, especially after the couple appeared stronger than ever earlier this year.

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, the rapper publicly thanked Bunnie during his emotional acceptance speech, crediting her with helping transform his life and supporting him through his rise to stardom.

Just months later, however, court documents revealed that the singer filed for divorce on May 18, citing irreconcilable differences. Their date of separation was listed as May 9.

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