OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Nicole Kidman
NEWS

Nicole Kidman's Relationship Status Revealed After Paul Salem Romance Rumors Swirl

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Paul Salem
Source: MEGA/@paulsalem9688/Instagram

Nicole Kidman's dating status was revealed after a source claimed Paul Salem was trying to pursue the actress.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 17 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman is not ready to re-enter the dating pool just yet.

According to a source, the movie star, 58, is a “single woman” despite multimillionaire businessman Paul Salem’s efforts to pursue her.

Image of Paul Salem reportedly wants to date Nicole Kidman.
Source: @paulsalem9688/Instagram

Paul Salem reportedly wants to date Nicole Kidman.

“She is not dating anyone, but she is a single woman,” the insider confirmed on Monday, February 16. “She is focused on her kids.”

The news that Kidman is not taken comes shortly after it was revealed that Salem, the chairman of the board of MGM Resorts International, has romantic interest in the star. Sources told an outlet that the duo shares mutual friends and have met twice in group hang-outs. However, they are not currently dating and have not been photographed together.

Salem split from ex-wife Navyn in 2021, while Kidman separated from husband Keith Urban in 2025.

Inside Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Divorce Proceedings

Image of Paul Salem was previously married.
Source: @paulsalem9688/Instagram

Paul Salem was previously married.

The Big Little Lies star filed for divorce from the country singer last September after nearly 19 years of marriage. The celebs share children Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 14.

Urban and Kidman waived child support for their two daughters and are responsible for their own legal expenses as they work through the divorce. The actress will spend 306 days of the year with the kids, while the singer will only have 59 days "every other weekend.”

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two daughters.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two daughters.

The exes’ properties, furniture, appliances, cars, bank accounts, investments and personal valuables are split between them.

The legal documents also stated, "Each party indicates that he or she does not want to proceed with formal discovery, including completing interrogatories and requests for production of documents, or discovery depositions, that are designed to discover assets and debts.”

Keith Urban Suffered 'Emotional Fallout' After Divorce From Nicole Kidman

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for almost 19 years.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for almost 19 years.

Last week, it was revealed that Urban is struggling to see his ex-wife lead a single lifestyle.

‘‘The emotional fallout has hit him far harder than he ever expected,” a source spilled to an outlet. “What once felt like a necessary choice is now weighing heavily on him, and he's beginning to question whether walking away was the right call. With distance and time, the consequences of those decisions are settling in, and he's struggling to shake the feeling that he may have lost far more than he gained."

The insider dished that the musician has particularly struggled separating from his kids.

"Being apart from his children has been the hardest part of all for Keith. He is having a really tough time coming to terms with the fact that the day-to-day family life he once had is no longer there, and that loss has hit him on a deeply emotional level,” the source added.

