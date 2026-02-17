Nicole Kidman's Relationship Status Revealed After Paul Salem Romance Rumors Swirl

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman is not ready to re-enter the dating pool just yet. According to a source, the movie star, 58, is a “single woman” despite multimillionaire businessman Paul Salem’s efforts to pursue her.

Source: @paulsalem9688/Instagram Paul Salem reportedly wants to date Nicole Kidman.

“She is not dating anyone, but she is a single woman,” the insider confirmed on Monday, February 16. “She is focused on her kids.” The news that Kidman is not taken comes shortly after it was revealed that Salem, the chairman of the board of MGM Resorts International, has romantic interest in the star. Sources told an outlet that the duo shares mutual friends and have met twice in group hang-outs. However, they are not currently dating and have not been photographed together. Salem split from ex-wife Navyn in 2021, while Kidman separated from husband Keith Urban in 2025.

Inside Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Divorce Proceedings

Source: @paulsalem9688/Instagram Paul Salem was previously married.

The Big Little Lies star filed for divorce from the country singer last September after nearly 19 years of marriage. The celebs share children Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 14. Urban and Kidman waived child support for their two daughters and are responsible for their own legal expenses as they work through the divorce. The actress will spend 306 days of the year with the kids, while the singer will only have 59 days "every other weekend.”

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two daughters.

The exes’ properties, furniture, appliances, cars, bank accounts, investments and personal valuables are split between them. The legal documents also stated, "Each party indicates that he or she does not want to proceed with formal discovery, including completing interrogatories and requests for production of documents, or discovery depositions, that are designed to discover assets and debts.”

Keith Urban Suffered 'Emotional Fallout' After Divorce From Nicole Kidman

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for almost 19 years.