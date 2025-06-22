or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Johhny Depp
OK LogoNEWS

'Obtuse' Johnny Depp Says He Was a 'Sucker' in Failed Amber Heard Relationship

photo of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
Source: mega

The actor opened up in a new interview about his relationship with Amber Heard.

By:

June 22 2025, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In a new interview with Johnny Depp, the famed actor reflected on his relationship with his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence during the culmination of their one-year marriage from February 2015 to May 2016.

“What were my initial dealings with what we call ‘love?’” Depp outwardly questioned himself. “Clearly obtuse.”

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny Depp Calls Himself a 'Sucker'

obtuse johnny depp was sucker failed amber heard
Source: mega

The actor called himself a 'sucker' for his relationship with Amber Heard.

“And what that means is, if you’re a sucker like I am, sometimes you look in a person’s eye and see some sadness, some lonely thing, and you feel you can help that person,” he added of his feelings for Heard during their relationship.

The 62-year-old elaborated on how Heard had an ill intent throughout their marriage — but he didn’t see her weaknesses until their romance progressed.

“But no good deed goes unpunished, because there are those who, when you try to love and help them, will start to give you an understanding of what that malaise, that perturbance was in their eyes,” the actor said. “It manifests itself in other ways.”

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny Depp Wasn't 'Nervous' During Defamation Trial

obtuse johnny depp was a sucker failed amber heard relationship
Source: mega

Johnny Depp was mortified by the allegations because he didn't want to disappoint his kids.

Depp went on to detail how he had to force himself to stick around for the defamation trial between him and Heard after she publicly claimed she was a domestic violence survivor in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.

“If I don’t try to represent the truth, it will be like I’ve actually committed the acts I am accused of,” he stated. “And my kids will have to live with it.”

“Their kids. Kids that I’ve met in hospitals,” Depp continued. “So the night before the trial in Virginia, I didn’t feel nervous. If you don’t have to memorize lines, if you’re just speaking the truth? Roll the dice.”

MORE ON:
Johhny Depp

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny Depp Would Have Fought to the 'Bitter End' to Clear His Name

actor obtuse johnny depp was sucker failed amber heard relationship
Source: mega

The actor was awarded $10 million, while Amber Heard was given $2 million.

Depp noted his plan to “fight until the bitter f-—— end” in order to clear his name and reputation. He even considered the possibility of going completely broke after the lawsuit, saying if he had to pump gas, “that’s all right” because he’s “done that before.”

At the end of the controversial trial, which took place between April and June 2022, Depp was awarded $10 million by the court, while Heard was granted $2 million.

Johnny Depp Makes Hollywood Comeback

obtuse johnny depp was sucker failed amber heard relationship
Source: mega

Johnny Depp is in the middle of filming 'Day Drinker.'

According to an insider, the Alice in Wonderland actor is well on his way to a Hollywood comeback after three years of working through the allegations made by his ex-wife.

“This is a long time coming for Johnny; he was quite literally in exile,” the source dished to a news outlet. “But his win at trial over Amber opened the door for him to slowly rebuild his reputation and start working again.”

Depp is currently filming in Spain alongside Penélope Cruz for the thriller Day Drinker. There is no set release date for the film.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.