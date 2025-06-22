'Obtuse' Johnny Depp Says He Was a 'Sucker' in Failed Amber Heard Relationship

The actor opened up in a new interview about his relationship with Amber Heard.

In a new interview with Johnny Depp , the famed actor reflected on his relationship with his ex-wife Amber Heard , who accused him of domestic violence during the culmination of their one-year marriage from February 2015 to May 2016.

“And what that means is, if you’re a sucker like I am, sometimes you look in a person’s eye and see some sadness, some lonely thing, and you feel you can help that person,” he added of his feelings for Heard during their relationship.

The 62-year-old elaborated on how Heard had an ill intent throughout their marriage — but he didn’t see her weaknesses until their romance progressed.

“But no good deed goes unpunished, because there are those who, when you try to love and help them, will start to give you an understanding of what that malaise, that perturbance was in their eyes,” the actor said. “It manifests itself in other ways.”