'Obtuse' Johnny Depp Says He Was a 'Sucker' in Failed Amber Heard Relationship
In a new interview with Johnny Depp, the famed actor reflected on his relationship with his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence during the culmination of their one-year marriage from February 2015 to May 2016.
“What were my initial dealings with what we call ‘love?’” Depp outwardly questioned himself. “Clearly obtuse.”
Johnny Depp Calls Himself a 'Sucker'
“And what that means is, if you’re a sucker like I am, sometimes you look in a person’s eye and see some sadness, some lonely thing, and you feel you can help that person,” he added of his feelings for Heard during their relationship.
The 62-year-old elaborated on how Heard had an ill intent throughout their marriage — but he didn’t see her weaknesses until their romance progressed.
“But no good deed goes unpunished, because there are those who, when you try to love and help them, will start to give you an understanding of what that malaise, that perturbance was in their eyes,” the actor said. “It manifests itself in other ways.”
Johnny Depp Wasn't 'Nervous' During Defamation Trial
Depp went on to detail how he had to force himself to stick around for the defamation trial between him and Heard after she publicly claimed she was a domestic violence survivor in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.
“If I don’t try to represent the truth, it will be like I’ve actually committed the acts I am accused of,” he stated. “And my kids will have to live with it.”
“Their kids. Kids that I’ve met in hospitals,” Depp continued. “So the night before the trial in Virginia, I didn’t feel nervous. If you don’t have to memorize lines, if you’re just speaking the truth? Roll the dice.”
Johnny Depp Would Have Fought to the 'Bitter End' to Clear His Name
Depp noted his plan to “fight until the bitter f-—— end” in order to clear his name and reputation. He even considered the possibility of going completely broke after the lawsuit, saying if he had to pump gas, “that’s all right” because he’s “done that before.”
At the end of the controversial trial, which took place between April and June 2022, Depp was awarded $10 million by the court, while Heard was granted $2 million.
Johnny Depp Makes Hollywood Comeback
According to an insider, the Alice in Wonderland actor is well on his way to a Hollywood comeback after three years of working through the allegations made by his ex-wife.
“This is a long time coming for Johnny; he was quite literally in exile,” the source dished to a news outlet. “But his win at trial over Amber opened the door for him to slowly rebuild his reputation and start working again.”
Depp is currently filming in Spain alongside Penélope Cruz for the thriller Day Drinker. There is no set release date for the film.