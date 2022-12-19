Amber Heard & Johnny Depp Settle After Her Defamation Lawsuit Appeal

The actress noted that her U.K. and U.S. trials were vastly different, as she was "vindicated by a robust, impartial and fair system" in the former as opposed to having to relive the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of Depp in her home country.

"I was protected from having to give the worst moments of my testimony in front of the worlds media, and where the court found that I was subjected to domestic and sexual violence," she said of her U.K. trial. "In the U.S., however, I exhausted almost all my resources in advance of and during a trial in which I was subject to a courtroom in which abundant, direct evidence that corroborated my testimony was excluded and in which popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process."