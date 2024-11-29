'Octomom' Nadya Suleman's Kids Are All Grown-Up! Star Posts Rare Photo of Her Children at Thanksgiving
Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. "Octomom," shared a rare photo of her children on Thanksgiving.
"Happy Thanksgiving! Thank you Noah, Nariyah, Jonah, and Isaiah for all your hard work and dedication in the kitchen! Your healthy plant based, whole food, nutrient dense creations are compassionate and delicious! We are all grateful and blessed 🙏🏽❤️," the TV personality, who has 14 kids, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 29, alongside a snap of her four kids in front of the dinner table.
Of course, people loved seeing Suleman, 49, show some rare footage about her personal life.
One person wrote, "Have a very blessed weekend! It all looks so good!" while another said, "Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 you have the most beautiful family❣️."
A third person added, "Wow! That’s impressive! Happy Thanksgiving!! 🤗🧡🍁✨🤗," while a fourth said, "hey are all so handsome and eating healthy foods, mom has done a great job with you all 🙏🏽✝️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
In September, Suleman, who has decided to stay out of the spotlight over the years, shared some big news: she's now a grandmother!
On Sunday, September 22, Suleman, who made history after giving birth to the first surviving octuplets in history in 2009, said one of her sons welcomed a baby into the world.
- First Sighting Of Octomom's Octuplets In 100 Days As They Celebrate First Day Of 8th Grade
- 'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Shares New Family Photos Of Her Eight Children After Celebrating Their 13th Birthday: Photos
- Nadya 'Octomom' Suleman Celebrates Birthday With Cake & Dinner Made By Her Kids: 'I Feel So Blessed'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Thank you God for blessing my son Joshua and lovely daughter in law with this beautiful gift! We are so grateful she is a new addition to our family! Baby girl you are so very loved and we can’t wait to watch you grow!! 8/30/24 🙏🏽❤️," she said at the time.
In 2009, Suleman gave birth to octuplets Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai. Prior to that, she was already a mom-of-six — Amerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Caleb, Joshua and Aidan.
In 2016, Suleman shared why she decided to trade in fame for a quieter life.
“I had stopped wanting to do it from day one," she said of becoming a public figure. “I was violating my boundaries and my value system and my own self. I didn’t think of it at the time because I was in survival mode, and I was doing whatever I possibly could to provide for my kids. There was definitely a catalyst — my girls, particularly my oldest daughter Ameerah. She was about 10, and she started integrating my traits and behaviors."
"After I had observed my daughter beginning to emulate me, I saw her going down that same potentially destructive path, and I realized at that moment I’d rather be homeless in my van with all 14 kids than continuing down this path. It was not what I wanted for my children,” Suleman added while speaking with People.