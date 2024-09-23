'Octomom' Natalie Suleman, 49, Announces She's a Grandmother: 'We Are So Blessed'
Natalie Suleman is officially a grandma!
The mother-of-14 — who previously went by Nadya Suleman and was famously dubbed the "Octomom" after giving birth to octuplets in 2009 — shared the news of her granddaughter's birth on Sunday, September 22.
"Thank you my son and my lovely daughter in law for giving us this beautiful gift!" she captioned of an Instagram photo of a newborn baby's foot and a pink blanket.
"We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family!" she continued. "Baby girl you are so very loved and we can’t wait to watch you grow!! 8/30/24 🙏🏽❤️."
Suleman, 49, did not reveal which of her sons was the father.
Followers flooded the comments section with congratulations and other words of love and support for the first-time grandmother.
One user wrote, "What a blessing to be a grandmother and congratulations to your son and DIL!!!" and another added, "So happy for you all."
A third follower said, "This girl's 13 uncles and aunts will never let her get bullied!"
As OK! previously reported, Suleman has a total of 14 children. In 2009, she gave birth to octuplets Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai. Prior to that, she was already a mom-of-six — Amerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Caleb, Joshua and Aidan.
Despite being a busy mom, last year, she took to social media to flaunt her fit figure and reveal her key to staying healthy.
"I’ve been asked for years how I stay physically strong and healthy (and mentally sane 😵💫), in spite of my stressful, busy lifestyle with such a big family," she captioned a gym selfie.
"Lifting weights has been my method of constructively channeling stress, consistently, for over 30 years," she explained. "Weight training has become even more of a priority subsequent to birthing octuplets, to maintain my strength and mobility alone."
"To my fellow busy parents out there…never compare yourself to anyone else!" she noted. "Your current fitness level and fitness journey is unique to you, so only strive to be the best version of yourself"
"Do not feel guilty for taking time to renew and recharge," Suleman said. "Your family will benefit immensely when you take care of your mind and body, as you will have more positive energy to give."