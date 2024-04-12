7 Things to Know About O.J. Simpson's Short Cancer Battle

In May 2023, O.J. Simpson posted a video on X revealing he "caught cancer" but underwent treatment for the health issue.

"Even the doctor said, 'You're going to have that nausea,' they wanted to give me some pills...but I heard that pot was pretty good [for nausea]," he said in the clip.

Simpson added, "I'm over the COVID stuff. I'm sorry, I mean chemo. I'm over that, I had COVID and cancer at the same time, unfortunately, but I'm over the chemo. I only got nausea on two occasions, and it only lasted about two or three minutes, so I thought the pot really helped me with the unfortunate side of catching cancer."