7 Things to Know About O.J. Simpson's Short Cancer Battle
O.J. Simpson Was Diagnosed in 2023
In May 2023, O.J. Simpson posted a video on X revealing he "caught cancer" but underwent treatment for the health issue.
"Even the doctor said, 'You're going to have that nausea,' they wanted to give me some pills...but I heard that pot was pretty good [for nausea]," he said in the clip.
Simpson added, "I'm over the COVID stuff. I'm sorry, I mean chemo. I'm over that, I had COVID and cancer at the same time, unfortunately, but I'm over the chemo. I only got nausea on two occasions, and it only lasted about two or three minutes, so I thought the pot really helped me with the unfortunate side of catching cancer."
What Kind of Cancer Did O.J. Simpson Have?
Simpson did not disclose the type of cancer he had in 2023, but Miami's Local 10 News reported in February that the Pro Football Hall of Famer was diagnosed with prostate cancer. It was unclear whether it was a recurrence or another type of the dreaded disease.
Simpson was reportedly undergoing chemotherapy at the time — weeks after he was spotted looking frail and seemingly limping in November 2023.
O.J. Simpson Underwent Treatment and Lost Weight
Amid his health battles, Simpson tried to fight the disease through treatments. However, he looked visibly frail when he marked his last public appearance before his death.
The photos, shared by The Sun U.K., showed Simpson wearing an all-black outfit as he tried to get out of his car with help from his assistant. He was also spotted using a cane in January.
He Regained His Appetite Amid His Health Battle
After looking slim, Simpson regained some weight by taking marijuana.
"I gotta be honest with you, I started smoking a little bit, a couple of puffs a day and I've only had nausea twice," he admitted after sharing his cancer diagnosis. "I'm over the chemo, but I only got nauseous on two occasions and it only lasted about two or three minutes."
O.J. Simpson Debunked Rumors About His Health
Due to Simpson's cancer diagnosis, he sparked rumors he admitted himself in hospice care for his prostate cancer. He addressed the buzz in a post on X, reminding everyone not to trust the media.
"Hey, X world! Hospice? Hos-pice?! You talkin' about hospice? No, I'm not in any hospice. I don't know who put that out there," he said.
He Told His Fans His Health Was 'Good' Before His Death
Simpson posted a video, which he had taken before the 2024 Super Bowl, on X to assure his fans that he was doing well.
"Hey, let me take a moment to say thank you to all the people who reached out to me," Simpson said in the February 11 video. "My health is good. I mean I'm dealing with some issues but hey I think I'm just about over it and I'll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks."
He added, "But it was very nice hearing from you and those good, positive words. Thank you."
O.J. Simpson Ultimately Died at 76
On Thursday, April 11, Simpson's family released a statement through his X page, revealing he passed away on Wednesday, April 10.
"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," the statement read.