O.J. Simpson Looked Frail While Using Cane in Last Public Appearance Before His Death

According to photos obtained by a news outlet , the athlete, who was 76 years old when he passed away, wore an all-black outfit as he was seen being helped out of the passenger seat of his car by his assistant in Las Vegas, where he lived.

O.J. Simpson looked frail as he used a cane during his last public appearance before he died from cancer on Wednesday, April 10.

Simpson was also seen in January using a cane to walk.

As OK! previously reported, Simpson's death was confirmed by his family via social media.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the family wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the message continued.