O.J. Simpson Looked Frail While Using Cane in Last Public Appearance Before His Death
O.J. Simpson looked frail as he used a cane during his last public appearance before he died from cancer on Wednesday, April 10.
According to photos obtained by a news outlet, the athlete, who was 76 years old when he passed away, wore an all-black outfit as he was seen being helped out of the passenger seat of his car by his assistant in Las Vegas, where he lived.
Simpson was also seen in January using a cane to walk.
As OK! previously reported, Simpson's death was confirmed by his family via social media.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the family wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.
“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the message continued.
Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer a few months before his death, and he was undergoing chemotherapy at the time.
However, he denied reports he was in hospice care.
"Hey, X world! Hospice? Hos-pice?! You talkin' about hospice? No, I'm not in any hospice. I don't know who put that out there," said Simpson in a video uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He added that he would be "hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl" in Las Vegas. "All is well, you know? So hey guys, take care. Have a good Super Bowl weekend."
In May 2023, he revealed he completed treatment for an unknown type of cancer.
"In recent years — really recent years — I unfortunately caught cancer, and so I had to do the whole chemo thing," he explained in the clip.
"I'm over the COVID stuff. I'm sorry, I mean chemo. I'm over that I had COVID and cancer at the same time, unfortunately, but I'm over the chemo," added Simpson. "I only got nausea on two occasions, and it only lasted about two or three minutes, so I thought the pot really helped me with the unfortunate side of catching cancer."
Simpson rose to fame in the '90s when he was acquitted in the 1995 killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.
Years later, Simpson was convicted of leading five men, including two armed individuals, in a 2007 confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers in a Las Vegas casino hotel.
“We believe it is an extremely defensible case based on conflicting witness statements, flip-flopping by witnesses and witnesses making deals with the government to flip,” Simpson layer Yale Galanter told the AP at the time.
