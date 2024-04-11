Sad Last Days: O.J. Simpson Was 'Terrified' of Dying, Accused Murderer Lived With Heart Stent After Risky Surgery
O.J. Simpson fought until the very end.
The former football star — who was acquitted of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995 — underwent a life-saving surgery less than a year before dying from prostate cancer.
Simpson had a stent placed in his heart by doctors in the midst of a frightening, near-fatal operation, sources spilled to RadarOnline.com back in July.
Medical professionals decided to place the device in the Buffalo Bills alum's heart in an effort to keep his arteries clear in order for him to stay alive.
At the time, Simpson reportedly told his friend, "my heart is giving out," according to the news outlet.
Last year, the late NFL running back's former manager Norm Pardo revealed to the news publication that Simpson had been in and out of the hospital.
"The doctors want him to rest at home because there isn’t much they can do for him," he explained, noting Simpson's health had drastically started to decline.
"Now he can’t even finish a round of golf – I don’t even think he golfs anymore because he can't even finish half a round of golf two months ago when I was talking to him," Pardo admitted.
As his abilities became limited, Simpson started to feel more and more "terrified" of dying, a close friend of the athlete confessed to RadarOnline.com in July 2023.
"O.J.’s got it in his head that he’s going to die from a massive heart attack," the pal dished. "It’s driving him crazy and adding even more stress to his troubled life. He believes he is dying in plain sight and the end is near."
Details of Simpson's scary surgery resurfaced after news broke the notorious celebrity had died after a brief cancer battle.
"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," a statement shared by the 76-year-old's family revealed, noting: "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren."
"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," his loved ones concluded.
Prior to his historical legal woes, Simpson was considered one of the greatest running backs of all time.