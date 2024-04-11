'The Guy Who Got Away': Megyn Kelly Claims O.J. Simpson Will Be Remembered as a 'Double Murderer' With a 'Great Personality'
Megyn Kelly slammed disgraced football star O.J. Simpson as a "double murderer" shortly after his family confirmed he'd passed away following a battle with prostate cancer.
On the Thursday, April 11, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist described Simpson as "one of the most famous — or infamous — people in the world" after he was accused of killing ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman in 1994.
Kelly emphasized that the former couple's two children — who were only 8 years old and 5 years old at the time — "were steps away inside the house" while their mother was "being murdered" outside.
"People remember where they were when they watched that at the trial that would captivated the nation for months on end," she added.
Simpson was shockingly acquitted for both murders, but he was found financially liable for their deaths in a civil suit and ordered to pay the Goldman family $33.5 million. Prior to his death, he only paid roughly $132,000 of that debt.
That wasn't Simpson's only brush with the law. The Naked Gun actor served nine years behind bars for armed robbery and kidnapping before being released in 2017 for "good behavior." He later developed a large social media presence and regularly shared videos and posts online that garnered thousands of likes and comments.
"That's the thing about O.J. Simpson. His personality was effervescent," Kelly explained. "There was something likable about the guy and the way he related to us all. But O.J. Simpson, in my view, was a killer. He was a double murderer, just as that civil jury said."
"The fact that he had great lawyers who pointed out some failings of the prosecution in his case, didn't change that for me," she added. "I'm sorry, but I don't think you can look back at this man's legacy and remember much more than that."
"Yeah, he's a great football player, who's good actor. He had a great personality. And he killed — brutally — two people," she said bluntly. "And that is what most of us will remember OJ Simpson for ... This guy who brutally murdered two people with absolutely no reason other than his rage and his history of domestic violence against his wife, which went ignored because he was a celebrity."
Kelly pointed out that he even penned a book titled If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer, which caused "so much controversy" it had to be pulled from shelves.
"People were not ready for that wink and a nod recount by OJ," she noted. "This is the guy who got away with double murder and one of the worst one could commit."
As OK! previously reported, Simpson passed away on Wednesday, April 10, roughly two months after it was confirmed he'd been diagnosed with prostate cancer and would be undergoing chemotherapy.
"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," the statement read. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."