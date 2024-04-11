'The Guy Who Got Away': Megyn Kelly Claims O.J. Simpson Will Be Remembered as a 'Double Murderer' With a 'Great Personality'

Kelly emphasized that the former couple's two children — who were only 8 years old and 5 years old at the time — "were steps away inside the house" while their mother was "being murdered" outside.

"People remember where they were when they watched that at the trial that would captivated the nation for months on end," she added.

Simpson was shockingly acquitted for both murders, but he was found financially liable for their deaths in a civil suit and ordered to pay the Goldman family $33.5 million. Prior to his death, he only paid roughly $132,000 of that debt.