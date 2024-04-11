O.J. Simpson Declared His 'Health Is Good' in Final Video 2 Months Before Shocking Death: Watch
O.J. Simpson stated he was doing just fine just two months before he died at 76 years old.
"Hey, let me take a moment to say thank you to all the people who reached out to me," Simpson said in the February 11 video, which was filmed before the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas. "My health is good. I mean I'm dealing with some issues but hey I think I'm just about over it and I'll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks."
The former football player added, "But it was very nice hearing from you and those good, positive words. Thank you."
Prior to that video, in February, Simpson shut down rumors he was entering hospice care.
"Hey, X world! Hospice? Hos-pice?! You talkin' about hospice? No, I'm not in any hospice. I don't know who put that out there," said Simpson in a video uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He then revealed he would be hosting some friends over for the Super Bowl.
As OK! previously reported, Simpson passed away on April 10, his family confirmed via social media.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” they shared in a statement. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”
Though Simpson's diagnosis was only revealed a short time ago, his inner circle knew what was going on.
According to TMZ, Simpson's pals flew to Las Vegas in the past week to see him before he died.
Since the news of Simpson's death went viral, people have been commenting on the news, including Ron Goldman's father, Fred Goldman, whose son was murdered along with the football star's wife Nicole Brown Simpson.
Ron was only 25 years old when he was found dead outside Nicole's Brentwood home on June 12, 1994. O.J. was accused of murdering the two, but he was acquitted one year later.
“This is just a reminder for us of how long Ron has been gone, how long we have missed him and nothing more than that," Fred told People. "That is the only thing that is important today. It is the pain from then until now. There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole. Nothing is more important than that.”
Fred, 83, also spoke to The Daily Beast about the athlete losing his battle with prostate cancer, saying the health woes have "nothing to do with closure."
“There is no such thing,” he said.