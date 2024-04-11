O.J. Simpson Declared His 'Health Is Good' in Final Video 2 Months Before Shocking Death: Watch

O.J. Simpson stated he was doing just fine just two months before he died at 76 years old.

"Hey, let me take a moment to say thank you to all the people who reached out to me," Simpson said in the February 11 video, which was filmed before the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas. "My health is good. I mean I'm dealing with some issues but hey I think I'm just about over it and I'll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks."