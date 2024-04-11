Ron Goldman's Father Fred Reacts to O.J. Simpson's Death: 'No Such Thing as Closure'
Ron Goldman's father, Fred Goldman, reacted to the news of O.J. Simpson's death just a few hours after it was confirmed by his family.
“This is just a reminder for us of how long Ron has been gone, how long we have missed him and nothing more than that," Fred told People. "That is the only thing that is important today. It is the pain from then until now. There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole [Brown Simpson]. Nothing is more important than that.”
Fred, 83, also spoke to The Daily Beast about the athlete losing his battle with prostate cancer, saying the health woes have "nothing to do with closure."
“There is no such thing,” he said.
Alan Dershowitz, the prominent lawyer who served an an advisor on Simpson's legal team alongside Johnnie Cochran and F. Lee Bailey, also told NBC News he was sad that Simpson is no longer with us.
"I knew he was very sick, so I'm upset that he died," Dershowitz said. "I got to know him fairly well during the trial. It was one of the most divisive trials in American history along racial lines. He'll always be remembered for the Bronco chase, for the glove and for the moment of acquittal."
As OK! previously reported, Simpson's diagnosis was revealed in late February, and it was reported he was undergoing chemotherapy.
His family confirmed the news about his death via social media in mid-April.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” they shared in a statement. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”
Nicole and Ron were stabbed to death outside her home in L.A. on June 12, 1994. Ron was working at the Italian restaurant where Nicole had eaten that night, but when she forgot her glasses, he went to her home to return them to her, resulting in his tragic death.