Ron Goldman's Father Fred Reacts to O.J. Simpson's Death: 'No Such Thing as Closure'

“This is just a reminder for us of how long Ron has been gone, how long we have missed him and nothing more than that," Fred told People. "That is the only thing that is important today. It is the pain from then until now. There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole [Brown Simpson]. Nothing is more important than that.”

Fred, 83, also spoke to The Daily Beast about the athlete losing his battle with prostate cancer, saying the health woes have "nothing to do with closure."

“There is no such thing,” he said.