O.J. Simpson Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer, Football Star Undergoing Chemotherapy: Report
Former NFL star and controversial figure O.J. Simpson has reportedly been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The 76-year-old, who previously lived in South Florida, is allegedly currently undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas.
Simpson has reportedly been telling his friends and family that he's been hearing rumors that he's in hospice care, but he announced on Friday, February 9, that's not true.
The former murder suspect reportedly plans to host "a ton of friends" for the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Simpson was discharged from parole on December 1, 2021, after his conviction in Las Vegas for armed robbery. He had previously told parole officials that he planned to move back to Florida but instead settled in a gated community in Las Vegas.
During his time there, he enjoyed playing golf and frequently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to offer opinions about college and pro sports, particularly football.
Known for his infamous trial in what became known as "The Trial of the Century," Simpson was acquitted in 1995 of the double slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.
The trial received extensive media coverage, and Simpson was represented by a legal "Dream Team" that included the late Johnnie Cochran Jr. and F. Lee Bailey.
In a separate case over a decade later, Simpson was convicted of leading five men, including two armed individuals, in a 2007 confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers in a Las Vegas casino hotel.
Simpson maintained that he only wanted to retrieve personal mementos and items stolen from him following his acquittal in the double killings. He served a nine-year sentence for armed robbery in a Nevada prison.
Several users on X reacted to the news of Simpson's reported diagnosis.
One user shared O.J.'s post, writing, "Here's hoping the juice pulls through. Like him or hate him, cancer is no joke and needs to be taken very seriously."
Another user commented, "I'm not going to say that this is karma justice for Nicole and Ronald ... so I'm not going to say anything at all. I'm just gonna sit here and enjoy Super Bowl weekend."
A third user wrote, "He's probably suffering from some sharp stabbing pain. Hopefully they'll be able to slice it out."