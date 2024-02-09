O.J. Simpson Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer, Football Star Undergoing Chemotherapy: Report

Simpson has reportedly been telling his friends and family that he's been hearing rumors that he's in hospice care, but he announced on Friday, February 9, that's not true.

The former murder suspect reportedly plans to host "a ton of friends" for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Simpson was discharged from parole on December 1, 2021, after his conviction in Las Vegas for armed robbery. He had previously told parole officials that he planned to move back to Florida but instead settled in a gated community in Las Vegas.

During his time there, he enjoyed playing golf and frequently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to offer opinions about college and pro sports, particularly football.