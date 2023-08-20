'Final Chapter': Inside the Sad Last Days of Jimmy Carter as Ex-President Rejects Medical Treatment for in-Home Hospice Care
Jimmy Carter's grandson Josh Carter gave an update on how the former president, 98, is doing after entering hospice care in February.
"My grandparents have always been the entertainers," Josh said in a new interview about Jimmy and his wife, Rosalynn. "But now we're kind of the ones having to entertain. It’s different, it's just a different era."
Josh noted that the couple's Georgia home is "quiet and calm," but there's always "somebody at the house" to keep them company.
"He’s still fully Jimmy Carter," Josh noted. "He's just tired. I mean he's almost 99 years old, but he fully understands [how many well wishes he's received] and has felt the love."
Meanwhile, Rosalynn, 96, who has dementia, "still knows who we are, for the most part — that we are family," Josh said. "My grandmother is still able to form new memories."
Though Josh said it's "gotta be hard" for Jimmy to see his wife of 77 years losing her memories, he believes the politician is grateful "they've experienced everything that you can together. I think the beautiful thing is that they are still together. They are still holding hands ... it's just amazing."
"Odds are I'm gonna lose my grandfather before my grandmother," he added. "He's in hospice care and she's not, and it's just math."
Josh will always hold cherish the time he spent with his grandparents, including when everyone would get together for New Year's.
"It's clear we're in the final chapter," he said, adding that he feels good knowing "they lived their lives to the fullest."
As OK! previously reported, Jimmy's family shared that he would remain home indefinitely.
"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the statement read at the time. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team."
The message continued, "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."
Jimmy's other grandson Hugo Wentzel also shared an update about how the 39th president of the United States.
"He's pretty sick. He still does use his brain. He listens to audiobooks. He's a genius. He's super smart. I love him. He always wants to be doing something with his mind, so he's trying to keep himself busy, but he is really sick and getting older," Wentzel told Entertainment Weekly.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People conducted the interview with Josh.