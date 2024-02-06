Jennifer Aniston Snubs 'Friends' Costar David Schwimmer in Hilarious Super Bowl Ad: Watch
Jennifer Aniston reunited with her Friends costar and pal David Schwimmer for a new Uber Eats Super Bowl LVIII ad — however, she played dumb and acted like she never knew the actor in the first place.
In the commercial, the 54-year-old beauty, who is on set when an assistant gives her some food from Uber Eats, didn't seem to know who Schwimmer, 57, was.
Schwimmer comes up to her and attempts to hug her — but she pulls away.
“Have we met?” she asks.
“You still don’t remember, do you?” Schwimmer replies.
“I hate this town,” he quips as he walks away, prompting the actress to say, “Like I could forget 10 years of my life.”
After the commercial dropped, people were excited to see the stars reunite on the small screen.
One person wrote, "jen & david yepp!" while another said, "Best commercial!"
A third person added, "The Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial is giving Amy not remembering Ross."
Aniston and Schwimmer played Rachel Green and Ross Geller, respectively, on the hit comedy show.
The commercial comes a few months after their costar Matthew Perry died unexpectedly after he was found in a hot tub at his home.
After the tragedy, the cast released a joint message about Perry's untimely death.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc's statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Aniston later wrote her own message in November 2023, writing, “Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.”
“We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be,” she added. “He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”
For his part, the Madagascar star gushed over Perry's "creativity," adding that he “will never forget [his] impeccable comic timing and delivery.”
“And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers," he continued.