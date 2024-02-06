Jennifer Aniston Snubs 'Friends' Costar David Schwimmer in Hilarious Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Jennifer Aniston reunited with her Friends costar and pal David Schwimmer for a new Uber Eats Super Bowl LVIII ad — however, she played dumb and acted like she never knew the actor in the first place.

In the commercial, the 54-year-old beauty, who is on set when an assistant gives her some food from Uber Eats, didn't seem to know who Schwimmer, 57, was.