OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Jennifer Aniston
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Aniston Snubs 'Friends' Costar David Schwimmer in Hilarious Super Bowl Ad: Watch

friends commercial reunion jennifer aniston pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 6 2024, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jennifer Aniston reunited with her Friends costar and pal David Schwimmer for a new Uber Eats Super Bowl LVIII ad — however, she played dumb and acted like she never knew the actor in the first place.

In the commercial, the 54-year-old beauty, who is on set when an assistant gives her some food from Uber Eats, didn't seem to know who Schwimmer, 57, was.

Article continues below advertisement
friends commercial reunion jennifer aniston
Source: mega

The 'Friends' stars reunited for a new commercial.

Article continues below advertisement

Schwimmer comes up to her and attempts to hug her — but she pulls away.

Article continues below advertisement

“Have we met?” she asks.

“You still don’t remember, do you?” Schwimmer replies.

“I hate this town,” he quips as he walks away, prompting the actress to say, “Like I could forget 10 years of my life.”

Article continues below advertisement

After the commercial dropped, people were excited to see the stars reunite on the small screen.

One person wrote, "jen & david yepp!" while another said, "Best commercial!"

A third person added, "The Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial is giving Amy not remembering Ross."

Article continues below advertisement
friends commercial reunion jennifer aniston
Source: mega

Jennifer Aniston pretends she doesn't know David Schwimmer in the latest commercial.

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston and Schwimmer played Rachel Green and Ross Geller, respectively, on the hit comedy show.

The commercial comes a few months after their costar Matthew Perry died unexpectedly after he was found in a hot tub at his home.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Aniston
Article continues below advertisement

After the tragedy, the cast released a joint message about Perry's untimely death.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc's statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Article continues below advertisement
friends commercial reunion jennifer aniston
Source: mega

Jennifer Aniston has stayed close with her 'Friends' costars over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston later wrote her own message in November 2023, writing, “Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.”

“We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be,” she added. “He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”

Article continues below advertisement
friends cast blindsided matthew perry abuse allegations
Source: mega

Matthew Perry recently died in November 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

For his part, the Madagascar star gushed over Perry's "creativity," adding that he “will never forget [his] impeccable comic timing and delivery.”

“And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers," he continued.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.