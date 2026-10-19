O.J. Simpson's Alleged Accomplice Came Home With 'Bloody Hands' on Night of Murders, Brother Claims
Oct. 19 2026, Published 12:03 p.m. ET
A new development in the infamous O.J. Simpson case has come to light 31 years after his initial acquittal.
According to a new report, a convicted drug trafficker with possible mafia ties may have helped the football player after the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.
The NFL athlete — who died in 2024 at the age of 76 due to prostate cancer — was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife and her friend in a nationally televised trial in 1995.
Newly unsealed federal records obtained recently by The New York Times claimed Simpson and his friend Al Cowlings' longtime associate, Joseph "Joey" Ippolito, allegedly returned to a Los Angeles apartment around midnight on June 12, 1994.
His brother, Sam Ippolito, told the outlet Joey carried a suspicious bag containing a heavy item, which ultimately raised questions.
Sam alleged his sibling looked like he had blood on his hands after departing from the apartment hours beforehand to help out a friend. Joey reportedly shoved his clothes into the bag and told Sam to get rid of the pouch while he hopped in the shower.
Sam further noted dumped the contents into a dumpster near a construction area along Doheny Drive in Los Angeles. He then claimed he later overheard Joey telling Cowlings over the phone he was "helping" Simpson that evening.
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Joey — who died in 2006 — was a convicted drug trafficker who escaped from a Florida prison in May 1994, and later became a federal informant after his arrest in August 1995 while Simpson's murder trial was coming to a close.
A December 1996 federal prosecution memorandum had described Joey as a "remarkable source of information," and also stated he gave authorities details about Simpson’s alleged attempts to get rid of the murder weapon, which was never found.
The information Joey discovered was also allegedly disclosed to Los Angeles prosecutors during trial, however, he was never called to the stand to testify.
O.J. Simpson's Lawyer Responds to Accomplice Claims
Ex-federal prosecutor David Kelley told The New York Times he didn't think Joey had any part in the murders of Goldman and Brown.
Marcia Clark, who was the lead prosecutor on Simpson's case, also stated to the publication she had no knowledge of Joey and would have been informed if he had possible evidence.
Simpson's former attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, slammed the idea of an accomplice on Monday, October 19, telling TMZ that it's "time to put the speculation to rest" as Brown, Goldman and Simpson have all passed on and "can't offer their firsthand accounts of what happened" on the night of the killings.
"Constantly revisiting the murders can be painful and even disrespectful to the victims' loved ones," LaVergne explained.
"I can't speak for any of them," the lawyer continued, adding that "endless theories and allegations may do little to bring closure to the families."