O.J. Simpson's Alleged Accomplice Came Home With 'Bloody Hands' on Night of Murders, Brother Claims

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Source: MEGA A new report claimed O.J. Simpson may have received help from an accomplice on the night of the murders.

Newly unsealed federal records obtained recently by The New York Times claimed Simpson and his friend Al Cowlings' longtime associate, Joseph "Joey" Ippolito, allegedly returned to a Los Angeles apartment around midnight on June 12, 1994. His brother, Sam Ippolito, told the outlet Joey carried a suspicious bag containing a heavy item, which ultimately raised questions.

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Source: MEGA The alleged accomplice's brother claimed he had blood on his hands after leaving O.J. Simpson's apartment.

Sam alleged his sibling looked like he had blood on his hands after departing from the apartment hours beforehand to help out a friend. Joey reportedly shoved his clothes into the bag and told Sam to get rid of the pouch while he hopped in the shower. Sam further noted dumped the contents into a dumpster near a construction area along Doheny Drive in Los Angeles. He then claimed he later overheard Joey telling Cowlings over the phone he was "helping" Simpson that evening.

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Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

Joey — who died in 2006 — was a convicted drug trafficker who escaped from a Florida prison in May 1994, and later became a federal informant after his arrest in August 1995 while Simpson's murder trial was coming to a close. A December 1996 federal prosecution memorandum had described Joey as a "remarkable source of information," and also stated he gave authorities details about Simpson’s alleged attempts to get rid of the murder weapon, which was never found. The information Joey discovered was also allegedly disclosed to Los Angeles prosecutors during trial, however, he was never called to the stand to testify.

O.J. Simpson's Lawyer Responds to Accomplice Claims

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson's attorney said it's 'time put the speculation to rest' in response to the accomplice claims.