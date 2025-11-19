HEALTH Olivia Munn Says She 'Needed to Hear' Kate Middleton's Recent Comments About Her Cancer Journey: 'It Really Made Me Feel So Comforted' Source: mega Olivia Munn shared that Kate Middleton's recent comments about her cancer journey made her feel better after the actress' own battle with cancer. Allie Fasanella Nov. 19 2025, Published 5:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Olivia Munn opened up about how Kate Middleton's recent comments about her cancer journey made her feel validated following the actress' own battle with b----- cancer. The Princess of Wales, 43, spoke candidly about her experience with the dreaded disease when she returned to public duty in July after undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer in March 2024. "You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment, treatments done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually the phase afterwards is really, really difficult," she explained.

Source: mega; NBC Olivia Munn told Jenna Bush Hager that Kate Middleton's comments 'comforted' her.

The senior royal and mom-of-three, who shared she was in remission in January, elaborated, saying, "You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to … You have to find your new normal and that takes time...and it's a roller coaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is you go through hard times." During a guest-hosting appearance on Today on Wednesday, November 19, Munn, 45, told Jenna Bush Hager that Kate's words spoke to her own experience.

Source: @oliviamunn/instagram Olivia Munn underwent a double mastectomy in 2023.

"It was so great to hear her say it because I wasn't able to put the words in myself, and I've been talking so much about b----- cancer," she said. "The first part is hard, but a lot of people don't talk about how hard the second part is. I actually didn't know how to articulate it, and then I heard her say recently that, 'Oh, it's hard, but this other part is really tough. The part after the surgeries and stuff like that.'" Munn underwent a double mastectomy within 30 days of her April 2023 b----- cancer diagnosis. She shared the news with her followers on Instagram in March 2024.

Source: @oliviamunn/instagram Olivia Munn was honored for raising cancer awareness in September.

The Your Friends and Neighbors actress continued: “It really made me feel so comforted that someone in her position was talking about it, because I needed to hear that. I needed someone to articulate that.” She also hysterectomy with oophorectomy, where her uterus, fallopian tubes and ovaries were removed. The actress has since become an advocate for those with breast cancer and been raising awareness for the importance of early detection. Munn was honored with the Excellence in Cancer Awareness Award at the 32nd Annual Action for Cancer Awareness Awards luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., in September.

Source: @oliviamunn/instagram Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have two children together.