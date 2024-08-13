John Mulaney Says Marrying Olivia Munn Is the 'Greatest Single Time' in His Life After Secret Wedding
John Mulaney is beyond thrilled to be in the newlywed stage with his wife, Olivia Munn.
During a guest appearance on the Monday, August 12, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the famed comedian confirmed a recent report about him secretly tying the knot with the X-Men: Apocalypse actress last month amid Munn's terrifying battle with b----- cancer.
"Yes. I did. I got married. Thanks a lot," Mulaney expressed during his chat with Seth Meyers. "It's the best. It's the best."
Mulaney went on to reveal his "mom is here as well," except the camera proceeded to pan over to his mother-in-law, Kimberly Munn, whom he calls "Miss Kim."
Clarifying why he referred to Kim as his "mom," John noted: "Oh, yeah. But like you said, we got married, so that's... I call her — I'll say in-law."
Reflecting on the past month or so since marrying Olivia, the 41-year-old declared, "it's the greatest single time in my life."
As for what's been the biggest blessing that's come with saying "I do" to the mother of his 2-year-old son, Malcolm Hiệp, John went on to gush over his new Vietnamese family.
"I've been in a lot of interesting situations. I've never — marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I've ever done," he expressed.
Seth tried to dig for more details about Kim — who immigrated to America from Vietnam in 1975 before settling down in Oklahoma City with her husband, Winston — however, John admitted: "If I did a perfectly accurate impersonation of my mother-in-law, it would be a career ender. So, we all, kind of, know that."
The stand-up comedian mentioned how glad he was to have his mother-in-law with him for his late-night talk show appearance, joking, "One of them will come with you anywhere."
"And they call me John Mulaney, full name. A little wrong, full name all the time. 'Olivia is here with John Mulaney.' Yeah. And they're the greatest," he quipped, noting his wife's family can be "uptight about a lot" of things like "money, health, anything — almost everything is taboo."
"The Luong family, they talk about anything immediately upon meeting you. Like, how much money you have? Why you so skinny?" he joked before telling a story about Kim's brother Foo, an engineer in Indianapolis who once came to visit him and Olivia in Chicago.
"He came, midnight, you know how people arrive? And we were waiting up for Foo to arrive. And he comes in. All of his luggage is in a green garbage bag. And he walks up to me and he goes, 'What state is your residency?' Immediately. First question," John shared.
He continued: "It's the most new world. And also, they're Vietnamese, but they're Oklahoma Vietnamese, which is an extremely specific group."
Explaining how Kim was almost 20 years old when she moved to the United States and some of her siblings were, "almost 12," John added, "they grew up more in [America], so, they have Vietnamese and Oklahoma accents."
"So, like, I'll do it. But... that's because it's really — it needs to be done and also max, there's like, seven people in the world who could be offended by this accent," he quipped, proceeding to demonstrate his interpretation.