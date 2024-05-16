OK Magazine
Olivia Munn Reveals Why She Underwent 'Risky' Egg Retrieval Before Cancer Treatment to Have a Second Baby With John Mulaney

Olivia Munn revealed why she put her life on the line to possibly have another baby with John Mulaney.

During a recent interview with Good Morning America, The Newsroom actress, 43, told Michael Strahan about how she and the comedian, 41, came to the joint decision to have her go through a risky egg retrieval before she underwent cancer treatments.

"John and I talked about it. Right after the double mastectomy, I went through a round of egg retrieval. That's scary because I have a cancer that feeds off of hormones, so I knew there was a risk," she told the news anchor, 52, whose daughter Isabella Strahan is battling a rare form of cancer.

Despite the scary decision to try to expand their family, taking the chance paid off. "Our doctor said, 'Look, we're going to get one for you and then we're going to call it.' Then the doctor called, and he said, 'Hey, we got the results back, it's two healthy embryos.' We just started bawling, crying, both of us," Munn, who shares 2-year-old son Malcolm with Mulaney, recalled.

"I really just hope it works out for us to have another baby. We just want one more. I'm not going to ask for too much more in this life, I promise. I just want one more baby," the X-Men: Apocalypse actress explained.

Munn, who disclosed her diagnosis to the public in March, emphasized how her health battle was so intense, she felt like she was failing as a mother. "The hormone suppression therapy is brutal. It gave me next level debilitating exhaustion, I was in bed all day long, all day long," she revealed. "My quality of life was so minimal. I wasn't able to be there for my baby."

When the former NFL star questioned whether or not her little one could tell she was going through a hard time, she noted, "Yeah. I mean, whenever Malcolm would come home, he would run to my bed because that's where he knows I am."

"That's what he associated with me, that was just too difficult for me to take. I had to find out if there was another option so I opted to do the hysterectomy with the ovariectomy. Almost immediately after that my energy just came back full force," the brunette beauty noted of her recovery.

As for how the stand-up star, whom she began dating in 2021, has been taking care of her, she said, "He's honestly just the best human being. He comes to everything in life with so much compassion and understanding."

