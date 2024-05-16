Olivia Munn Reveals Why She Underwent 'Risky' Egg Retrieval Before Cancer Treatment to Have a Second Baby With John Mulaney

"John and I talked about it. Right after the double mastectomy, I went through a round of egg retrieval. That's scary because I have a cancer that feeds off of hormones, so I knew there was a risk," she told the news anchor, 52, whose daughter Isabella Strahan is battling a rare form of cancer.

Despite the scary decision to try to expand their family, taking the chance paid off. "Our doctor said, 'Look, we're going to get one for you and then we're going to call it.' Then the doctor called, and he said, 'Hey, we got the results back, it's two healthy embryos.' We just started bawling, crying, both of us," Munn, who shares 2-year-old son Malcolm with Mulaney, recalled.