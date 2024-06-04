Olivia Munn Burst Into Tears When She Saw Her Body After Double Mastectomy and Reconstructive Surgery: 'I Was Devastated'
While Olivia Munn breathed a sigh of relief after undergoing a double mastectomy to rid her body of cancer, she admitted she couldn't stop crying after seeing the results from her b----- reconstructive surgery.
On the new episode of the "SHE MD" podcast, the actress, 43, explained that since so much of her b----- tissue was removed, she was told she would need a larger implant to fill the skin. However, the star "didn't want to have big b------" or make it look like she "got a b--- job."
Unfortunately, her doctor informed her, "It's going to look like that."
"All I care about is that I'm alive and I'm here for my baby," she noted. "But putting that to the side, I'm like, one day people will forget or not know that I had cancer, but they'll look at me and go, 'Oh, what a bad b--- job.'"
The mom-of-one admitted she shed more than just a few tears the first time she saw her new chest in the mirror.
"I was by myself in my bathroom, and I looked at them and I cried in a way that I don't think I've ever cried in my life," Munn recalled. "I was devastated. I didn't recognize myself."
The Hollywood star began to worry about how she would dress her updated frame, as she thought there were "so many styles" and things she wouldn't be able to wear.
"It just looked like someone took off my b------ and then took some tape and paper and stuff and Tupperware, and they're like, 'Here,'" she said.
Fortunately, the actress started to feel "much better" about her body as the weeks passed — though she admitted she's growing her hair out to try and cover some of the scars.
"I want to be able to hide the sides of the implant and feel comfortable like that," she explained. "Maybe one day I'll get more comfortable with it. I don’t look the same, but that’s okay. I’m here."
The brunette beauty revealed that after the mastectomy, she underwent the "risky" egg retrieval process in hopes of one day having another child with partner John Mulaney, 41, the father of her son, Malcolm.
"The doctor called, and he said, 'Hey, we got the results back, it's two healthy embryos.' We just started bawling, crying, both of us," she gushed in an interview of the outcome.
The Newsroom alum previously noted that spending time with their little boy was "the only time" her brain didn't "think about being sick."