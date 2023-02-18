Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Opens Up On 'Grease' Star's Final Words To Her Before Her Tragic Passing

On her Friday, February 17, appearance on the Today show, Lattanzi gushed on her mother's spirit and sense of humor prior to her August 2022 death following a years-long battle with breast cancer.

Olivia Newton-John 's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi , revealed that her mother's final words to her were to call her "my sunshine."

The singer confessed that up until the Grease star "lost her ability to speak" she was still "making jokes." And while dealing with the aftermath of her mother's passing has been difficult, the outpouring of love and support from the late actress' fans has been like a "life raft" to Lattanzi.

"It has felt like a big hug from the universe," she continued. "I’m very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection."