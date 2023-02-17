Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Reveals He Speaks To The Late Actress 'Out Loud' After Losing Her To Cancer
Olivia Newton-John's husband still feels her presence even though she's not here on earth.
Following the Grease actress losing her long-fought battle with cancer in August 2022, John Easterling revealed he still speaks to his late wife as if she is right next to him.
Newton-John's spouse, whom she wed in 2008, told Hoda Kotb during a Friday, February 17, appearance on the TODAY show how he feels her "the most now," especially "late at night or early in the morning."
"And then you'll know I'll just be walking around the house or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud," he admitted about adjusting to life without Newton-John.
"A guy I was flying with said, 'You know, John, when you're lucky enough to have found your true soul mate, and you share a heart, when one passes, the other has the obligation to live life for both.' And that was very empowering and very powerful for me, and, you know, and gave a way forward," Easterling explained while he clutched the Xanadu star's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi's, hand
Newton-John, whose cancer battle began in 1992, met the natural-health businessman in the early 90's through mutual friends. However, they did not take their friendship to the next level until many years later.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Olivia, Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever," Easterling penned in a heartfelt tribute on social media following her death.
"At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch," he continued of his love. "She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light."