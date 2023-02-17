Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Reveals He Speaks To The Late Actress 'Out Loud' After Losing Her To Cancer

"Olivia, Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever," Easterling penned in a heartfelt tribute on social media following her death.

"At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch," he continued of his love. "She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light."