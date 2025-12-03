or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Olivia Nuzzi Gets Choked Up and Asks to Pause Interview When Asked About Alleged RFK Jr. Affair

Photo of RFK Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi
Source: MEGA

Olivia Nuzzi was speechless when pressed for details about her alleged affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

Olivia Nuzzi burst into tears when asked about her alleged affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a Tuesday, December 2, conversation with "Bulwark" host Tim Miller about her American Canto memoir, the political journalist, 32, got choked up.

Miller and Nuzzi had a heated exchange that prompted her to end the interview altogether.

Image of Olivia Nuzzi allegedly had an affair with RFK Jr.
Source: The Bulwark/YouTube

Olivia Nuzzi allegedly had an affair with RFK Jr.

"Can we pause this?" she abruptly asked.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services was previously accused of cheating with Nuzzi after salacious text messages between the duo were revealed.

Miller pointed out how the author did "not reveal the truth" about RFK Jr. after he reportedly "ghost[ed]" and "betrayed" her.

"There are more things I think you could reveal about him, I would assume, that you have chosen not to," he added.

Nuzzi claimed she "did," since Miller’s reaction to her book was: "I’m mad at him. Like, ‘F--- you, RFK. F--- you for how you treated Olivia.'"

Image of Olivia Nuzzi joined 'The Bulwark' podcast.
Source: The Bulwark/YouTube

Olivia Nuzzi joined 'The Bulwark' podcast.

She insisted that Miller's response implies she gave readers "enough information" in her tell-all without "violating herself."

"He was trashing you. He’s being nominated to HHS Secretary," the host maintained. "You had information that you could have shared...and you didn’t share anything about him. Why? Did you still love him?"

"You admit in the book that you’d acted to help him over the course of [his presidential] campaign," Miller interrogated her. "And so once you realized that he was screwing you over, you didn’t take any counteraction. You just let him walk over you. Do you see clearly [now]?"

Image of RFK Jr. denied rumors of his affair with Olivia Nuzzi.
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. denied rumors of his affair with Olivia Nuzzi.

Nuzzi agreed that calling RFK Jr.'s "reign" as poor is a "correct assessment" but remained overwhelmed.

"I don’t know what to do with the question you are asking me. Because it is making a lot of assumptions. I write about what I did wrong," she expressed.

Miller called her a "journalistic actor," sparking her to start crying.

"I lost my job," she said, referring to how she was fired from New York Magazine in September 2023. "I was fired, and I was in hiding. I was afraid, I was terrified. I was terrified of a man [ex-fiancé Ryan Lizza] I did not marry. I was very worried about people knowing where I was."

Image of RFK Jr.'s rep said he only met Olivia Nuzzi once.
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr.'s rep said he only met Olivia Nuzzi once.

After they took a beat, Nuzzi returned and emphasized how "scared" and "vulnerable" she felt as negative headlines swirled about her.

RFK Jr. denied claims that he cheated last year, with his rep declaring, "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."

