Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Alleged Lover Olivia Nuzzi 'Advised Him on Debate Prep' While 'Publicly Posing as a Hard-Nosed Reporter' as New Scandal Erupts

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s alleged affair with Olivia Nuzzi is sparking even more controversy after her ex-fiancé accused her of blurring the line between journalism and political strategy. Ryan Lizza, a veteran reporter and Nuzzi’s former partner, dropped the claims in part three of his Substack series on Wednesday, November 26.

Source: MEGA Olivia Nuzzi is facing new questions about her role with RFK Jr.

Lizza alleged that Nuzzi “had essentially become a private political operative for Bobby Kennedy, while publicly posing as a hard-nosed reporter.” He went on to say she was far more involved in Kennedy’s 2024 campaign than anyone realized.

According to him, “Olivia also obtained information to help Bobby acquire Secret Service protection, advised him on debate prep, including what suit to wear for a key appearance, and provided him with detailed media strategy advice, among other things.”

Source: MEGA Ryan Lizza accused Olivia Nuzzi of acting like a political adviser.

He argued that the controversy is bigger than sexting — it’s “a scandal about journalistic ethics.” Lizza claimed Nuzzi used her reporting network to investigate why Kennedy kept getting denied Secret Service protection during his independent presidential bid. After the July 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Nuzzi publicly confronted DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, urging him to grant Kennedy protection. Less than 24 hours later, Kennedy received a Secret Service detail.

Lizza said, “She argued that Secret Service protection would signal to the press and public that he should be taken more seriously,” adding that she pushed for it partly out of fear for his safety and partly because she believed the optics would boost his campaign. Lizza also accused Nuzzi of helping Kennedy navigate political deals, including potential Trump endorsements once his own campaign started to fall apart. He said she went so far as to use her own reporting to gather information that could serve both her articles and Kennedy’s strategy.

Source: MEGA Ryan Lizza said his ex-fiancée helped the politician get Secret Service protection.

“[Trump] was taking campaign meetings with the likes of Matt Gaetz, Susie Wiles and others. With any luck, Olivia would capture some great material for her piece and some intel for Bobby as he negotiated the endorsement,” Lizza wrote. “According to Olivia, when Izzy left the session, Izzy was hung up on something she believed Trump might have said about Butler, Penn. – something explosive that, if she were correct, would shatter our understanding of recent history,” he added.

Source: MEGA; @ryan.lizza/Instagram The scandal has raised major concerns about 'journalistic ethics.'

As OK! reported, Lizza previously claimed Kennedy had twisted fantasies about Nuzzi and sent her bizarre poems during their alleged relationship. Kennedy and Nuzzi supposedly exchanged erotic notes that Lizza said left little doubt about the affair. In one poem, Kennedy. allegedly wrote, “Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest… Drink from me, Love.”