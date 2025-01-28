or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Olivia Ponton
NEWS

Model Olivia Ponton Looks Gorgeous in Cheeky Cheetah Print Cut-Out Bikini as She Relaxes in Hawaii: Photos

olivia ponton
Source: @olivia.ponton/Instagram

Olivia Ponton wowed in a cheeky cheetah print bikini during her Hawaiian getaway.

By:

Jan. 28 2025, Published 7:48 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Olivia Ponton dropped some wild snaps!

The internet sensation took to Instagram, sharing a carousel of sizzling photos of herself rocking a cheetah print bikini while enjoying a night on the beach in Hawaii.

“Caution, she bites,” she wrote in the caption, giving a playful warning to her fans.

olivia ponton
Source: @olivia.ponton/Instagram

Olivia Ponton shared sultry shots of herself in Hawaii.

In the first snap, Ponton looked effortlessly gorgeous, flashing a cheeky wink and a smirk while leaning forward on her hands. She then arched her back just enough to show off her toned figure as the bold two-piece bikini hugged her curves in all the right places.

The next photo showed the model standing tall, tousling her wet, wavy blonde hair with one hand, while her other arm rested at her side.

olivia ponton
Source: @olivia.ponton/Instagram

Olivia Ponton is reportedly 'hooking up' with Joe Burrow since last year.

Fans wasted no time flooding the comments section with love for the star.

“hooooly wow 😍,” one person wrote. “jaw dropped wow,” another added.

“RAWRRRR,” a third commenter chimed in.

“literally obsessed with you,” one fan gushed.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another simply exclaimed.

olivia ponton
Source: @olivia.ponton/Instagram

The social media personality is reportedly employed by the NFL athlete.

The sultry post comes just weeks after the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model sparked dating rumors with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The gossip started after Ponton was reportedly involved in a burglary at the athlete’s Ohio home.

Documents obtained by TMZ Sports revealed that Ponton called the cops at around 8:14 p.m. after she arrived at Burrow’s house to find a “shattered bedroom window” and the room “ransacked.”

At the time, the NFL player was in the middle of his football game with the Dallas Cowboys in Texas.

Ponton, who’s apparently employed by Burrow, reportedly phoned her mom, who then called the police. In the audio, her mom asked if she should hide or go outside, while she later added, “Someone broke into my house … It’s like completely messed up.”

olivia ponton
Source: @olivia.ponton/Instagram

Olivia Ponton recently sparked dating rumors with Joe Burrow.

Though the reason for Ponton being at Burrow’s place isn’t entirely clear, authorities noted that she provided them with a “non-detailed itemization of what items were possibly missing.”

In the aftermath of the break-in, Burrow briefly addressed the incident, saying, "So obviously everybody has heard what has happened," Burrow told reporters.

"I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share so that's all I got to say about that," he added.

Recently, a source told People that the duo have been “hooking up” since early fall but are keeping things casual. There had been rumors about Burrow being engaged to his longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher, but it was never confirmed.

