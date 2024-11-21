Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Robberies: Suspects Could Be Part of Transnational Crime Ring, FBI Reveals
The FBI are investigating whether the break-ins and burglaries that took place at Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' Missouri homes are connected to a transnational crime ring, such as one in South America.
According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs stars are just the latest victims in a string of robberies that are targeting professional athletes.
As OK! reported, Mahomes' property was broken into on October 6 around midnight, though it hasn't been reported whether anything was stolen. The very next day, Kelce's home was invaded by robbers who took off with $20,000 in cash.
On November 13, the quarterback, 29, touched on the subject during a media conference, sharing, "Obviously, it’s frustrating, disappointing, but I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing."
On November 3, people made off with some of Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr.'s "prized possessions," the NBA player, 29, revealed via Instagram.
"I’ve worked hard to do good in the Milwaukee community and I hope you all can help do the same by sending any tips regarding this crime to: info@bobbyportis.com," he stated in a post. "I am now offering a 40K cash reward for any information and tips that leads to the return of my stolen items."
Portis shared security camera footage from his home on the night of the robbery, though the video is in black and white and not of the highest quality.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. was also robbed while he was away from his home this month.
"This is a sophisticated operation, it’s not some guy that’s going down to the local pawn shop," expert Mike Barbieri told a news outlet of the situation.
"It doesn’t surprise me at all that this crime spree that is going across the entire country is designed by some very sophisticated people in somewhat of a cartel," he continued. "If you have a particular individual that’s an athlete, a wealthy CEO, you can find out just about anything you need to find out about these people online."
"Anybody that’s had their home worked on recently and then miraculously had it burglarized, you can draw a very interesting conclusion from that," he said. "Some of the people that were on the jobsite may know people in these cartels and may be selling the information."
NBC News and The U.S. Sun reported on the crimes and investigation.