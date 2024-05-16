OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Olivia Rodrigo
OK LogoNEWS

Olivia Rodrigo Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Concert, Apologizes for 'Almost Flashing' the Crowd: Watch

olivia rodrigo wardrobe malfunction concert watch
Source: mega
By:

May 16 2024, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

It's brutal out here!

Olivia Rodrigo had a wardrobe malfunction while singing "Love Is Embarrassing" during a recent concert.

Article continues below advertisement
olivia rodrigo wardrobe malfunction concert watch
Source: mega

Olivia Rodrigo didn't miss a beat despite a wardrobe mishap during her concert.

In a fan video, the star, 20, was mid-performance and squatting down, but a second after she jumped up and put one of her hands in the air, the back of her black leather crop top visibly popped open.

The Grammy winner smiled in shock at the incident but continued singing, eventually going over to a dancer to ask them to clasp the top back together.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

However, the dancer struggled a bit as Rodrigo was still moving around the stage, so she continued to sing while holding the shirt to make sure everything stayed in place.

After she had the piece fastened again, she quipped to the crowd, "Sorry guys, almost flashed you there for a second. We're OK now!"

Article continues below advertisement
olivia rodrigo wardrobe malfunction concert watch
Source: mega

The singer apologized to fans for 'almost flashing' them.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok users commended the pop star for keeping calm, with one person commenting on the video that she "handled it like a pro."

"It all felt a part of the performance they handled it so well," said another individual, while a third wrote, "And she kept going! What a trooper 💜."

Article continues below advertisement
olivia rodrigo wardrobe malfunction concert watch
Source: mega

Rodrigo is in the middle of her GUTS World Tour.

MORE ON:
Olivia Rodrigo
Article continues below advertisement

Though Rodrigo barely blushed at the incident, she admitted earlier last year that she felt completely humiliated when she accidentally followed ex Joshua Bassett, 23, on Instagram sometime after their split.

"I try to follow zero people because it helps me be off of my phone, you know, off of social media. I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex — as one does, sue me, sorry — and I accidentally followed him because I was stalking him," she confessed on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show.

Article continues below advertisement
olivia rodrigo wardrobe malfunction concert watch
Source: mega

The singer is dating British actor Louis Partridge.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was just following one person so it was super obvious that I was following him, and my friend ran into my room like, 'Oh my God, did you mean to follow him?! Unfollow him!' And I went and grabbed my phone like, 'S---, oh my God!'" the vocalist recalled.

"I went to open the Instagram app, and the second that I opened the app, my phone died! I couldn’t find a charger so I was just following my ex for a while," shared Rodrigo. "It was quite embarrassing."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

To ensure something like that never happened again, she created a "finsta" — a fake Instagram account — so no one would be able to know when she was "lurking" on social media.

The songwriter has been romantically linked to British actor Louis Partridge, 20, since fall 2023.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.