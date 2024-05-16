Olivia Rodrigo Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Concert, Apologizes for 'Almost Flashing' the Crowd: Watch
It's brutal out here!
Olivia Rodrigo had a wardrobe malfunction while singing "Love Is Embarrassing" during a recent concert.
In a fan video, the star, 20, was mid-performance and squatting down, but a second after she jumped up and put one of her hands in the air, the back of her black leather crop top visibly popped open.
The Grammy winner smiled in shock at the incident but continued singing, eventually going over to a dancer to ask them to clasp the top back together.
However, the dancer struggled a bit as Rodrigo was still moving around the stage, so she continued to sing while holding the shirt to make sure everything stayed in place.
After she had the piece fastened again, she quipped to the crowd, "Sorry guys, almost flashed you there for a second. We're OK now!"
TikTok users commended the pop star for keeping calm, with one person commenting on the video that she "handled it like a pro."
"It all felt a part of the performance they handled it so well," said another individual, while a third wrote, "And she kept going! What a trooper 💜."
Though Rodrigo barely blushed at the incident, she admitted earlier last year that she felt completely humiliated when she accidentally followed ex Joshua Bassett, 23, on Instagram sometime after their split.
"I try to follow zero people because it helps me be off of my phone, you know, off of social media. I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex — as one does, sue me, sorry — and I accidentally followed him because I was stalking him," she confessed on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show.
"I was just following one person so it was super obvious that I was following him, and my friend ran into my room like, 'Oh my God, did you mean to follow him?! Unfollow him!' And I went and grabbed my phone like, 'S---, oh my God!'" the vocalist recalled.
"I went to open the Instagram app, and the second that I opened the app, my phone died! I couldn’t find a charger so I was just following my ex for a while," shared Rodrigo. "It was quite embarrassing."
To ensure something like that never happened again, she created a "finsta" — a fake Instagram account — so no one would be able to know when she was "lurking" on social media.
The songwriter has been romantically linked to British actor Louis Partridge, 20, since fall 2023.