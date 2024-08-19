13 On-Stage Malfunctions That Shocked: From Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's Nipplegate to Chris Brown's Midair Glitch
Beyoncé
In 2023, Beyoncé smoothly avoided a major wardrobe malfunction during her Renaissance World Tour's Hamburg, Germany, stop.
In a viral video on TikTok, Queen Bey was performing her track "Break My Soul" when one of the brothers of Les Twins jumped in front of her and helped her place her hand on her dress. She did not miss a note even while fixing the strap of her hot pink outfit.
Cardi B
Cardi B has faced different wardrobe malfunctions through the years, but the issue at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee caught people's attention.
At the time, her skin-tight colorful outfit split open at the back 10 minutes into her set. She held her back before going backstage and reappearing in her white bathrobe.
"We gonna keep it moving, baby," she told the audience. "We gonna keep it s---. I don't know how in this (expletive) robe, but we gonna do it!"
Chris Brown
On June 12, Chris Brown offered his 2024 11:11 Tour to his fans at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. His set, however, was not smooth as he got stuck midair while performing his track "Under the Influence." His backup dancers could not help him, prompting the venue's concert crews to bring a ladder to unhook him.
The sudden issue did not stop Brown from singing, but he looked visibly frustrated as soon as he jumped off the ladder.
He was also recorded seemingly scolding one of the men who assisted him.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat faced a wardrobe malfunction during her Amsterdam show as part of the European leg of her Scarlet Tour. During the June 19 concert, her white dress got stuck and caused her to remain stationary until a crew member helped her out.
She completely ripped off her bottom and was only left with her corset, leading her to exclaim, "F--- this dress! B----!"
Harry Styles
Harry Styles accidentally ripped his crotch area after lunging a little too hard during a concert in Inglewood, Calif. Upon noticing the blunder, the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker stood up and smiled before continuing the show.
Videos from the event showed Styles trying to cover the large tear with his hands. He later wrapped a rainbow flag around his waist to temporarily hide the hole.
Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake
Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's 2004 Super Bowl performance still makes headlines two decades after it happened.
The *NSYNC member, who was recently arrested for a DWI charge, infamously ripped off Jackson's top, exposing her bare chest while live on TV. The incident was branded Nipplegate, resulting in a Federal Communications Commission investigation.
In 2022, Jackson addressed the performance for the first time since 2004, explaining that what happened "was blown way out of proportion."
“And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that’s gotta stop. Justin and I are very good friends and we will always be very good friends," she said.
Timberlake also repeatedly issued an apology, including an Instagram post in February 2021.
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson started performing her song "Catch My Breath" at a show in Minnesota when she suddenly paused due to a wardrobe malfunction.
"Am I good?" Clarkson asked, referring to her garment that became revealing. "Wait, hold on. Should I fix it?"
After telling her fans her chest was seemingly showing, she made a quick trip to the side of the stage to solve the issue about her outfit.
Kelsea Ballerini
While performing in Milwaukee, Wis., Kelsea Ballerini responded to her fans' screams when socks got stuck to her outfit.
"I feel like Sully from Monsters Inc., There's a sock on my jacket," she said after removing the unwanted part of her wardrobe. "Guys, I'm the least cool person you've ever seen, but now, now I relate to Monsters Inc."
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X's Saturday Night Live gig gave him a memorable experience as he accidentally split his leather pants while delivering a jaw-dropping pole dance. Instead of stopping his performance, he covered his costume and finished the "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
"I'm pretty much going down the [stripper] pole, doing my little sexy drop down, and boom, I feel air. I'm like, 'OK, there's definitely a breeze going on.' And I also felt some popping still happening while I was down there," he revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Lil Nas X added, "You know what the worst part is? At the end of the performance, the dancers are supposed to touch me and tug on me, and they were tugging on the pants. I was like, 'Please God, no.’ ... It was perfect timing. If they would've ripped any other time during the performance, everything...over...I want everyone who thought it was a publicity stunt to see that. It was not. I would never rip my pants in public on purpose."
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus handled her New Year's Eve wardrobe malfunction like a pro.
During Miley's New Year's Eve Party, the "Flowers" hitmaker lost her top in the middle of her performance. She continued singing "We Can't Stop" and "Party in the U.S.A." while improvising and changing her attire.
"We've all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let's see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party," she told everyone after the program.
Nicki Minaj
During her Pink Friday 2 World Tour stop in Orlando, Fla., Nicki Minaj had a serious exposing moment when her dress fell and exposed her chest.
She briefly covered her private parts with her hands before focusing on singing again. However, she later realized her whole chest was still out, though it was slightly covered by her hair and jacket.
“Meanwhile my b--- is out and no one f------ told me, thanks Barbz,” she quipped. “My whole b--- was out, see that’s what I get for talking about people.”
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo had a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of her GUTS world tour while singing her track "love is embarrassing," leaving her fans shocked.
Fan videos showed the "vampire" songstress holding her top with her hand before motioning one of her dancers to help her fix her bra top. Despite the blunder, she continued to sing and finished the performance.
“I almost just flashed you! That’s so embarrassing," she told her fans afterward.
Taylor Swift
Even Taylor Swift is no stranger to concert malfunctions.
Her most recent issue happened in May. At the time, she paused her Eras Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, after experiencing an issue with her mic pack. However, some Swifties said the problem was her blue wrap dress, which she partially unwrapped when she walked over to her piano.