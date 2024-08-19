13 On-Stage Malfunctions That Shocked: From Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's Nipplegate to Chris Brown's Midair Glitch

Cardi B has faced different wardrobe malfunctions through the years, but the issue at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee caught people's attention.

At the time, her skin-tight colorful outfit split open at the back 10 minutes into her set. She held her back before going backstage and reappearing in her white bathrobe.

"We gonna keep it moving, baby," she told the audience. "We gonna keep it s---. I don't know how in this (expletive) robe, but we gonna do it!"