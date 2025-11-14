Article continues below advertisement

Braless Travel Look

Source: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram Olivia Rodrigo embraced a chest-baring vibe while traveling with her friends.

Olivia Rodrigo could be the president of the no-bra movement! In a September 22 photoset, the 22-year-old songstress put her décolletage on full display while traveling with her friends. "love & wishes 🌸🌷💐," she captioned the upload. In one snap, she perfectly pulled off the no-bra style by wearing a cream-colored, semi-sheer top with a keyhole cutout in the front, presenting her cleavage. She paired the look with low-rise jeans that exposed her snatched waistline.

Article continues below advertisement

Hourglass Frame

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo attended the event in a daring gown.

For the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, the "drivers license" hitmaker showcased her slim physique in a skin-baring, Versace high-neck gown with multiple cutouts and a nearly open back. She amped up the s--- number with Tiffany & Co. accessories.

Article continues below advertisement

London Outing

Source: MEGA She was spotted at a London restaurant in 2023.

In August 2023, Rodrigo was spotted stepping out in London in a vibrant red minidress with a halter-style neckline and sweetheart bustline. The figure-hugging outfit harmonized with her red, open-toed heels, making her stand out in the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

Perfect Party Dress

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo arrived at an after-party in a dazzling minidress.

Although she opted for a black outfit, the "good 4 u" songstress captivated the crowd at the Universal Music Group's 65th Grammy Awards after-party. Her black, shimmering dress featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline and a keyhole cutout at the center, looking ethereal as she graced the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

Bombshell Style

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo is also an actress.

During the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles, Rodrigo left fans in awe with her beauty in a black number featuring a strapless top and a skirt. To complete the look, she wore a choker necklace, a belt, tights and platform sandals.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Living Doll

Source: MEGA She has been active in the industry since 2015.

The An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success star commanded attention when she arrived at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards in a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier corset dress. The black, figure-hugging outfit boasted a crisscross halter that matched her strappy high heels.

Article continues below advertisement

Absolutely Stunning!

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo wrapped up her GUTS Tour in July.

Rodrigo was definitely one of the best-dressed stars at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She drew attention in a black, ultra-sleek gown by Vivienne Westwood, featuring a hot pink design that enhanced her hourglass shape. She also sported matching opera gloves and choker necklaces for the bold look.

Article continues below advertisement

Bold and Beautiful

Source: MEGA She announced a Guts World Tour Book in August.

The "Hope Ur Ok" crooner subtly eclipsed the attendees of Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U screening when she posed in a black and pink get-up.

Article continues below advertisement

Always Pretty

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo always rules red carpet events with her beauty.

During the 2021 American Music Awards, Rodrigo skipped the bra and rocked a sculptural periwinkle David Koma number with sheer design and a feathered hem.

Article continues below advertisement

Star of the Night

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo makes headlines with her braless moments.