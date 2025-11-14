Hot Photos! Olivia Rodrigo's Best Braless Moments
Nov. 14 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Braless Travel Look
Olivia Rodrigo could be the president of the no-bra movement!
In a September 22 photoset, the 22-year-old songstress put her décolletage on full display while traveling with her friends.
"love & wishes 🌸🌷💐," she captioned the upload.
In one snap, she perfectly pulled off the no-bra style by wearing a cream-colored, semi-sheer top with a keyhole cutout in the front, presenting her cleavage. She paired the look with low-rise jeans that exposed her snatched waistline.
Hourglass Frame
For the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, the "drivers license" hitmaker showcased her slim physique in a skin-baring, Versace high-neck gown with multiple cutouts and a nearly open back. She amped up the s--- number with Tiffany & Co. accessories.
London Outing
In August 2023, Rodrigo was spotted stepping out in London in a vibrant red minidress with a halter-style neckline and sweetheart bustline. The figure-hugging outfit harmonized with her red, open-toed heels, making her stand out in the crowd.
Perfect Party Dress
Although she opted for a black outfit, the "good 4 u" songstress captivated the crowd at the Universal Music Group's 65th Grammy Awards after-party. Her black, shimmering dress featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline and a keyhole cutout at the center, looking ethereal as she graced the red carpet.
Bombshell Style
During the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles, Rodrigo left fans in awe with her beauty in a black number featuring a strapless top and a skirt. To complete the look, she wore a choker necklace, a belt, tights and platform sandals.
Living Doll
The An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success star commanded attention when she arrived at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards in a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier corset dress. The black, figure-hugging outfit boasted a crisscross halter that matched her strappy high heels.
Absolutely Stunning!
Rodrigo was definitely one of the best-dressed stars at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She drew attention in a black, ultra-sleek gown by Vivienne Westwood, featuring a hot pink design that enhanced her hourglass shape. She also sported matching opera gloves and choker necklaces for the bold look.
Bold and Beautiful
The "Hope Ur Ok" crooner subtly eclipsed the attendees of Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U screening when she posed in a black and pink get-up.
Always Pretty
During the 2021 American Music Awards, Rodrigo skipped the bra and rocked a sculptural periwinkle David Koma number with sheer design and a feathered hem.
Star of the Night
Rodrigo showed her cleavage in all its glory in a barely-there off-the-shoulder gown during an appearance at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala in 2021.